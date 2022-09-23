CONWAY — Farmers’ markets are a great way to get local produce, support local agriculture, enjoy a conversation with a neighbor and reap the bounty of the season.
Helping to share news about local agricultural efforts is MWVEG (Mount Washington Valley Eaters and Growers), an organization of farmers and food advocates who are working together on local food issues. For more, go to mwveg.com.
Among local markets are Sherman’s Farm Stand in East Conway; Weston’s Farm Stand on West Side Road in Conway and Fryeburg, Maine; Grand View Farm on Route 16 in Conway; the Lovell Farmers’ Market and the Tamworth Farmers Market, both on Saturdays; and the North Conway Community Center’s MWV Farmer’s Market on Tuesdays (note: hours were changed after Labor Day to 3-6 p.m.).
John Weston of Weston’s Farmer’s Market recently provided a historical review of his family’s market:
In the early 1980s, he said, local Conway resident Leo Inkle started selling vegetables in Clifford Jackson’s field, across the street from Jackson’s house, on the West Side Road.
“Leo would gather produce from friends and his own garden to sell during the summer months. It was a modest arrangement but the busy side road proved to be advantageous,” said Weston.
Around this same time, Weston said, Inkle approached is father, Fryeburg farmer George Weston, about purchasing sweet corn to resell.
“Thus began a decades-long connection for the Weston Farm and this small field on the West Side Road,” said Weston.
Inkle passed away in 1985. Looking for additional business the Westons decided to continue selling produce at the West Side Road location. However, there were obvious challenges: transporting goods from the farm in Fryeburg, finding staff, no water, no power and no phone.
“We wanted to have a roof over our head so we built a small seasonal structure not much bigger than an ice house. We would hire Plum Potter in Center Conway to winch the building onto his car hauler, and he would bring it back to Fryeburg at the end of each season,” said George Weston.
Over the years, this temporary structure grew, but utilities were still missing. “We used to walk across the street to Clifford ‘Kip’ Jackson’s house to use the phone to call for supplies. He had a rotary dial phone so you couldn’t rush or you would miss a number and have to start over. Kip also allowed us to keep a small refrigerator on his side porch, but that still meant we had to cross the road every time someone wanted a dozen eggs,” said Weston.
Finally in 1994, a permanent structure was built. It kept the open-air design concept but meant that power and a phone could be added.
Through the decades all the produce and goods were still being hauled to Conway in the morning and then completely packed up and brought back to Fryeburg at closing. “We left nothing up there except the tables,” said George Weston. “It seemed like every year we discussed closing in the sides of the farm stand to allow us to lock it up. But every year we decided to keep it the same to preserve the old style feel of a roadside farm stand,” he added.
“After 36 years,” said John Weston, “we have completed some much needed renovations and found a good design compromise: We have added garage style doors along the front of the stand that keep the open-air feel but allow us to secure it at night. We added new refrigeration and storage and are very excited about the next generation of our business in Conway.”
“Our Conway location has always been a business with a real local feel,” said George Weston.
“From Leo, to Roger Burnell who managed the stand for decades to Betsi Edge now. It is a lot of work to operate a second location, but we feel a true connection to Conway and the residents of the West Side Road and are fortunate to have had this a part of our business for so long,” he added.
Daughter Julie Weston James and son Tyler James also help with the family-owned market. Fryeburg hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Conway hours are 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily.
Meanwhile, Grand View Farm in Conway is a family-owned and operated farm that maintains a farm stand next to Leavitt’s Country Bakery off Route 16. The Richardson family invites customers to stop by and sample their array of produce.
The market is open seasonally from
May to December. As the Richardsons note on their website, “We believe the world needs small community farms. Food produced nearby eliminates massive shipping, picking unripened, and low quality products. It allows consumers to experience food the way it was intended, supports local families, and simply tastes great.”
Find them on Facebook, or call Jason Richardson at (207) 299-0483 for further information.
Over in East Conway, Sherman Farm is again offering its popular Corn Maize this fall. Tickets are on sale with the attraction open weekends starting today. The theme this year is “Cultivating Community” and was designed by students at New Suncook Elementary School in Lovell, Maine. Tickets are available at shermanfarm.com.
Visitors get to explore an intricate labyrinth of corn designed to confound even those with the best sense of direction.
Inside the maze, visitors can play Farm Scene Treasure Hunt and Cornundrums (corny riddles to solve). Answer questions along the way; the correct answer is your passport, sending you off in the right direction. There are three phases in the Maize, one for every ability.
According to the farm’s official history, the late Al Sherman grew up on a farm in North Attleboro, Mass., and dreamed of owning his own farm.
After graduating from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in animal husbandry, he married his college sweetheart, Phyllis Rawlins.
He worked as a herdsman for several years and in 1964 bought the old “Shirley Farm” in East Conway. He moved there with his bride, two young daughters, several dogs and a few cows on May 8, 1964.
They established their farmers market in 1980 as a “drive-thru.” It is now a well-established local fixture, serving local produce and locally raised meat and poultry.
The market is open daily, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. In warm weather months, it has a popular Barnyard Scoop Stand featuring Bobby Sue’s Ice Cream of Freedom.
In the 1990s, Kathy — daughter of Al and Phyllis — became a full partner and now manages the operation of the farm with the help of her children, Michele Hatch Dutton and Jeff Hatch.
Michele is in charge of the accounting, marketing and social media relations, while Jeff is the head of production.
They work together to oversee the day-to-day operations, and make all major decisions as a family.
Phyllis has recently retired and is enjoying her great-grandchildren and knitting.
For more information, call (603) 939-2412.
