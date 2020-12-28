CONWAY — The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day storm brought heavy rain and some flooding of local streams and rivers and caused snowpack cover to melt prior to the start of vacation week, but the storm did not drop as much precipitation as forecasted.
“We got 1.34 inches here at the station but they had predicted more than 2 inches. That combined with there being less snow on the ground made it less impactful than predicted,” said Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon Monday, as a light snow fell.
Local U.S. cooperative weather observer Ed Bergeron reported 1.69 inches on Christmas Eve and another .9 inches on Christmas Day for a total of 2.59 inches at his West Side Road North Conway weather station.
Bergeron recorded a peak gust of just 23 from the southeast on Christmas Day.
The big story was the warmth of Christmas Day, with a peak of 50 degrees F recorded — causing havoc with natural snow cover for alpine and ski touring centers combined with the rain. Bergeron said the record temperature for Christmas Day is 66 degrees F, set in 2015.
Although that combined impact forced ski touring centers to shut down their trails for the weekend, they did continue to offer season pass sales and keep their ski shops open.
Bergeron agreed with Solomon’s assertion that the storm did not prove to be as bad as predicted, noting, “The rain was not as bad as other places and of course, we didn’t have as much snowpack on the ground as we have only had 10.1 inches in the snow year to date, with just 9.4 inches for the month of December compared to the 20-year mean average for December of 17.5 inches and the snow year to date average of 22.8 inches so yes we are way down.”
According to Bergeron, the US Geological Survey river gauge at River Street Bridge in Bartlett showed a peak depth on Christmas Day of 8.6 feet and a peak flow reading of 9,000 cubic feet per second and the one in Center Conway near the Route 302 bridge showed a peak depth of 11 feet and a peak flow of 24,000 cubic feet per second.
Flood stage is 9 feet, Bergeron said.
Although the Saco flooded in places in fields visible from the Scenic Overlook off Route 16 in Conway on Christmas Day, it did not cut off West Side Road on the Conway end as it sometimes does in high water.
Solomon and Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei both said that they had personnel stationed on the West Side just in case the river did flood the north end of the road near Hussey Field and the south end of the road near Conway Village.
“The Saco had been predicted to go up to 13.5 feet which puts the West Side under water so we were prepared by parking an ambulance and a fire engine on the West Side but fortunately it did not go up that high,’ said Solomon Monday afternoon. “The three commercial campgrounds and Transvale Acres were under water but because it is late December there was almost no impact because almost nobody is there this time of year,” said Solomon.
Mattei said things were quiet Christmas Day and weekend, but said that Monday afternoon’s light snow caused three minor slipoff accidents.
“Those three were just in the last 20 minutes — there were no injuries. But other than that it has been fairly slow with normal routine calls,” said Mattei.
Lt. Mike Santuccio, of the Carroll County Sheriff Department, said on Christmas Day, “Besides a few minor road washouts and flooding it was a pretty quiet day.”
New Hampshire Electric Cooperative Administrator Seth Wheeler said the Coop had about 1,000 outages on Christmas Day and of that as many as 800 were in the Haverhill/Lisbon Area, which is to the west of the Mount Washington Valley. Wheeler said he thanked crews for their work and customers for their patience.
Eversource’s William Hinkle reported that the company restored power to more than 9,000 customers on Christmas. On Christmas Eve and Christmas, Eversource restored power to more than 11,200 customers across the state who lost power, including more than 2,400 in fewer than five minutes using smart switches. The hardest hit areas in the state included Franconia and Bethlehem, and the two outages for Eversource customers closest to Conway were in Chatham and Tuftonboro.
The Mount Washington Observatory recorded .26 inches of rain Dec. 24 and 1.39 inches of rain Dec. 25 along with half an inch of snow. Peak wind gusts were 93 mph Dec. 24 and 109 mph Dec. 25, both out of the south.
Local ski touring centers saw the snow they had received a week prior to the rain event melt away but places such as the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation called on skiers to be resourceful in adapting.
“We’re encouraging people to get outdoors and go for a walk. It’s unfortunate and disappointing but not devastating to have it rain like this for Christmas week — but of the three most major events (Christmas Week, Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend and February Vacation Week) it is the one you can least count on. We are urging everyone to use the time wisely, packing your tote bag so you are ready to go when we do get to reopen — and maybe to use their time to write their thank you notes now,” said Chandler, who said although the center received some snow Monday they would have to wait until later in the day to assess whether they could reopen Tuesday.
The manmade cover at ski areas held up better to the rain and warm temperatures, and with the return of colder temperatures at night snowmaking was expected to take palce at all local mountains to get more trails back open, noted Ben Wilcox, general manager and president of Cranmore Mountain Resort of North Conway.
“Christmas Week is always a very important week for the whole valley and the ski industry — the rain event on Christmas was tough but the good news is that we didn’t lose any of our (manmade snowcover) trails. It was a bummer to lose our natural snow but our mandmade snow (which is more dense) held up strong and we are probably two nights of snowmaking away from adding another trail off the summit,” said Wilcox Monday.
Shannon Dunfey-Ball of Ski-NH concurred that the Christmas rain had a major impact on ski areas but agreed that snowmaking was once again showing its worth — at least for alpine areas as only a handful of cross country areas in New Hampshire have snowmaking, including Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center in Pinkham Notch.
“This is definitely a time to give a socially-distant and safe thumbs up to snowmakers when you see them as hugs are not encouraged these COVID-19 days,” said Dunfey-Ball, who agreed with Wilcox that skiers and riders have adapted to the new prootocalls put in place by ski areas this season to respond to the pandemic guidelines.
Conway is gearing up for New Year’s Eve fireworks at 9:30 p.m., to be presented by Atlas Fireworks in North Conway’s Schouler Park by Community Celebrations and supervised by the town of Conway Parks and Recreation Department’s John Eastman. Janice Crawford of the MWV Chamber of Commerce/Community Celebrations said viewers are required to wear masks and practice safe social distancing and are encouraged to watch the fireworks from their own parked vehicles. Go to mtwashingtonvalley.org for further information.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.