Christine Berkery saw unusual lights in the sky on Wednesday night. Turns out they were probably military aircraft from Massachusetts. (CHRISTINE BERKERY PHOTO)

OSSIPEE ­— A number of locals Wednesday night reported seeing strange lights in the sky and it turns out they were probably military aircraft.

Christine Berkery saw the lights while traveling with a friend on Route 16 in the Ossipee/Tamworth area between 6:45 and 7 p.m. She saw five uniform circles of light staying still in the sky. Then as they got near Eastern Oil they saw one dot of light start moving, then multiply to become five circles of light. She took out her phone and recorded video.

