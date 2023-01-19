OSSIPEE — A number of locals Wednesday night reported seeing strange lights in the sky and it turns out they were probably military aircraft.
Christine Berkery saw the lights while traveling with a friend on Route 16 in the Ossipee/Tamworth area between 6:45 and 7 p.m. She saw five uniform circles of light staying still in the sky. Then as they got near Eastern Oil they saw one dot of light start moving, then multiply to become five circles of light. She took out her phone and recorded video.
“Definitely the strangest thing that we have ever seen, I’m glad my friend was with me because it sounds a bit crazy,” said Berkery.
Several other people in a private Facebook page saw the lights too. A reporter asked those who wanted to share photos and video to email him.
On Thursday afternoon, 104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs Specialist Randy Burlingame confirmed there were military maneuvers going on this week in the local area.
“Our pilots are conducting night flying this week,” said Burlingame. “Night training maneuvers allow pilots based at Barnes Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements as a part of their overall readiness training. The pilots will be/have been training on both critical homeland defense and overseas wartime aviation skills.”
The Barnes Air National Guard Base is based in Westfield, Mass.
Burlingame further explained that the 104th flies the F-15C Eagle, which The U.S. Air Force describes this way, “The F-15 Eagle is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter designed to permit the Air Force to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield.”
The 104th does not use the Eastern Slope Regional Airport.
Airport Operations and Maintenance Manager Dave Cullinan says the military trains in the White Mountains from time to time.
Berkery shared another video that looked like a string of blue lights in the sky which resembled SpaceX’s Starlink satellites.
