CONWAY — The next court date for the driver indicted on charges related to the crash at the Conway Public Library in 2022, in which local woman Brooke Barron was killed, has been scheduled for July 24.
Harold Hill Jr., 33, is charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with the March 31, 2022, crash. He has pleaded not guilty.
Barron, 21, of Conway died April 1, 2022 as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.
The case was scheduled to go to trial in June but Judge Tina Nadeau, chief justice of the New Hampshire Superior Court, on April 28 granted Assistant Carroll County Attorney Jeffrey Tynes’ motion to continue trial filed on April 20. “The clerk shall reschedule the hearing and trial as the calendar permits,” she ordered.
Hill was on the docket for a series of court dates: on May 12 for a settlement conference and May 25 for a final pretrial hearing. An evidentiary hearing was had been set for May 15. The trial was supposed to run from June 22-23 and June 26-30.
However, Tynes, with agreement from the defense, asked to move the evidentiary hearing to 30 days later as “convenient for the court.”
Now, the evidentiary hearing is scheduled for July 24. Conway Police Sgt. Michael Boucher, who had responded to the crash, is expected to testify. The hearing is going to be related to pending motions that have been filed by defense counsel. The hearing is allotted two hours.
Under the proposed schedule, the trial would be Sept. 19-22, then continue Sept. 25-29.
“Scheduling the evidentiary hearing 30 days from the settlement conference would allow the parties to focus on negotiations rather than preparing for both negotiations and the evidentiary issues raised by defense,” said Tynes.
“Additionally, if a resolution is reached as a product of the settlement conference, the evidentiary hearing would be moot,” he said.
Tynes continued: “The state’s (evidence) discovery in this case is voluminous, including extractions of multiple cellphones’ data, video footage from multiple locations, expert witnesses from both sides analyzing the involved vehicle, medical records, and testimony from multiple state agencies.
“State’s discovery was only recently completed after the final analysis of the defendant’s truck was done by state police and an independent investigator representing the defense,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.