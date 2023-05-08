library

The scene at Conway Public Library on March 31, 2022. Harold Hill has been charged with manslaughter after his passenger, Brooke Barron, died as a result of the crash. (CONWAY POLICE PHOTO)

CONWAY — The next court date for the driver indicted on charges related to the crash at the Conway Public Library in 2022, in which local woman Brooke Barron was killed, has been scheduled for July 24. 

Harold Hill Jr., 33, is charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with the March 31, 2022, crash. He has pleaded not guilty.

