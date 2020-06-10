CONWAY — Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini handed down committee assignments through next April at Monday’s meeting, held remotely using the Zoom app.
The assignments included new member Bill Aughton, who was appointed April 27 to fill the seat vacated by Cheri Sullivan. Sullivan resigned in March to move to another town. Aughton was assigned to eight committees and will be the board’s representative to the municipal budget committee.
The assignments look like this:
• Budget Committee: Lentini, Michelle Capozzoli, Courtney Burke, Aughton, Jessica Whitelaw, Joe Mosca and Randy Davison (the entire school board).
• Policy Committee: Lentini (chair), Davison and Mosca.
• Personnel Committee: Capozzoli (chair), Burke.
• CATE (Conway Annual Teacher Evaluation): Whitelaw and Burke.
• SAU 9 Wellness Committee. Whitelaw.
• Project SUCCEED: Burke.
• SAU 9 Board: All members participate, with Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson board members. Meets every other month, rotates from town to town.
• SAU Facilities Committee: Mosca (chair) and Davison. Along with members from other SAU 9 towns, oversees the SAU facility requirements.
• Conway Education Association Negotiations: Lentini (chair), Whitelaw and Mosca. A three-year contract was approved by voters May 12. Committee negotiates the contract for the Conway Education Association teachers union. It also negotiates health insurance for the union.
• AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) Negotiations: Lentini (chair), Mosca and Whitelaw. Committee negotiates all matters pertaining to compensation and benefits for the bus drivers, etc. Not active now due to the second year of an approved three-year contract in April 2018.
• CESP (Conway Education Support Personnel) Negotiations: Mosca (chair), Whitelaw and Lentini. The district is in the first year of a three-year contract so the committee will become active this fall. Negotiates all matters pertaining to compensation and benefits for aides and administrative staff.
• Facilities/Transportation Committee: Mosca (chair) and Davison. Oversees school district facilities, makes recommendations for maintenance and other improvements. It also focuses on the transport of students and the health of the bus fleet.
• Professional Development/Curriculum and Assessment: Capozzoli (chair) and Burke. Meets monthly.
• Technology Committee: Whitelaw and Aughton. Members serve as board representatives to SAU-chaired technology committee.
• Co-curricular Committee: Capozzoli (chair) and Davison. Provides oversight of co-curricular activities.
• CEA Co-curricular Committee: Capozzoli.
• SAU 9 Executive Committee: Lentini and Capozzoli. The role is to advise the SAU 9 board.
• Joint Boards (SAU 9 and 13): Davison, Burke and Aughton. Three board members from Conway and three from each sending town are included. Meets quarterly.
• Student Handbook Committee: Aughton. Oversees any necessary changes to the yearly student manual.
• Calendar Committee: Lentini. Oversees any necessary changes to the yearly student calendar.
• School to Career Committee and representative to the Career and Technical Center Advisory Committee: Whitelaw and Aughton.
• Strategic Planning Steering Committee: Capozzoli and Lentini. Meets on a quarterly basis and is working on the next five-year plan.
• Ad Hoc Late Start: Lentini (chair). The committee, which hopes to include representation from across SAU 9 and SAU 13, is exploring a later start time for the high school while looking at logistics if such a move were to happen.
• Food Service Committee: Whitelaw (chair) and Burke.
• Ad Hoc School Opening: Aughton. The committee started Wednesday afternoon with its first meeting and will work over the summer on a plan for re-entry into the school buildings within the Conway School District.
• New Hampshire School Board Delegate: Burke. The representative travels to Concord for an annual meeting.
