paige

State Rep. David Paige (D-Conway) is organizing a series of field hearings about the child-care lack in New Hampshire. (FILE PHOTO)

CONWAY — State legislators will be visiting Conway on Wednesday, April 19, when the new House Special Committee on Childcare holds a field hearing at Conway Public Library.

The hearing is the first in a series around the state aiming to bring rural perspectives to the conversation around New Hampshire’s child-care crisis.

