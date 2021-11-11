CONWAY — With the budget season on the horizon, Conway Municipal Budget Committee Chairman Jim LeFebvre says he will ask both his colleagues and the public to wear masks when they convene in Conway School District facilities this winter. The move follows the lead of the Conway School Board, which has required masks at its meetings since last month due to a large uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“We will follow the rules if we use a school district facility,” LeFebvre said by phone Tuesday. “My intention is to establish the rules of the building when and where we meet.”
The budgeteers are scheduled to begin working on the 2022-23 budgets when they meet Dec. 15. The committee could meet in the Professional Development Center in the SAU 9 offices or in the Marshall Gymnasium, home of the Conway Parks and Recreation Department.
Current members of the budget committee, along with LeFebvre, are Erik Corbett, Peter Donohoe, Bob Drinkhall, Michael Fougere, Kit Hickey, Frank Jost, Ellin Leonard, Bill Marvel, Terry McCarthy and Stacy Sand, while John Edgerton is the Center Conway Fire Precinct’s representative; John Colbath is the selectmen’s representative; and Randy Davison is the school board’s representative.
Two precinct representative seats — serving the Redstone Fire Precinct and the last Conway Fire Precinct — remain vacant.
LeFebvre said he is unable to appoint anyone to fill these seats because it is up to individual precinct commissioners to tab someone for them.
The budgeteers were initially hampered by pandemic restrictions in March 2020 when Gov. Chris Sununu limited gatherings to no more than 10 people due to the virus. The budget committee, when all seats are filled, contains 17 members — 12 voted in by the public; three precinct representatives (East Conway Fire, Center Conway Fire and Redstone Fire), a selectmen’s representative and a representative from the Conway School Board.
Restrictions were loosened that summer, allowing them to meet in the Marshall Gym, but there were issues with acoustics, which have since been somewhat resolved.
Joe Lentini, Conway School Board chair, has asked everyone to wear masks at meetings (held in the Professional Development Center) since Oct. 12. He adjourned the board’s meeting last Monday, after seven citizens — Bibbs Dutton, Rebecca Miller, Nicole Nordlund and Sharon Wilson, all of Madison; Wendy Richardson of Conway; Nella Thompson of Eaton; and Robert Chase of Bartlett — walked in without masks.
“There was a sign very clearly that masks are required for anybody coming in,” Lentini told them, “so please comply with that unless you have a written note from a doctor stating a reason (why you are exempt from wearing a mask).”
He later added: “The policy of the school district is you need to have a mask to be in here. Now, the options are, you either show me a note, put a mask on or I do not take the meeting out of recess.”
Thompson produced a doctor’s note and Chase donned a mask, but the others refused. Lentini adjourned the meeting just 18 minutes into it.
Richard said he has not seen another incident like Monday’s where the board had to adjourn due to citizens’ actions.
“It’s very unfortunate,” he said. “We’ve had disruptions because of emergencies but nothing like this.”
Richard said the board may choose to bring in a police officer at its next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 22. The board is slated to begin working on its 2022-23 budget that night.
Lentini said there also will be the option for people to tune in remotely via Zoom.
LeFebvre, who along with Jost attended a meeting of the Conway Cooperative Planning Committee (made up of Davison, Mark Hounsell and Lentini) in the Professional Development Center earlier Monday, and all wore masks.
LeFebvre, who has been a regular at school meetings as chair of the budget committee, was not at Monday night’s meeting due to a Knights of Columbus commitment.
“Speaking as Jim LeFebvre the citizen, I was not impressed by the persons who chose not to wear a mask,” he noted, adding, “There is a process and a procedure that needs to be followed. The Conway School District has established the process and procedure of how it will run its meetings. I see people have three choices: not attend; attend via Zoom; and put on a mask to attend. What happened Monday was not fair.
“The school board has a process to go through to get its work done and it’s unfortunate the members weren’t allowed to do that.”
