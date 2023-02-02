01-31-23 Leavitt's PC young tightest

Bakery owner Sean Young (center) speaks, flanked by Institute for Justice Litigation Fellow Betsy Sanz and Senior Attorney Rob Frommer, at the Leavitt's Country Bakery press conference to annouce a federal lawsuit against the town of Conway on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONCORD — A preliminary agreement between parties in the lawsuit that  Leavitt's Country Bakery brought against the town of Conway was filed in New Hampshire's U.S. District Court on Thursday. 

The suit that was filed Tuesday claims Conway's sign ordinance, which cited a mural showing pastries that the bakery erected over the building in June violates the business’ freedom of speech.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.