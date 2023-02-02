Bakery owner Sean Young (center) speaks, flanked by Institute for Justice Litigation Fellow Betsy Sanz and Senior Attorney Rob Frommer, at the Leavitt's Country Bakery press conference to annouce a federal lawsuit against the town of Conway on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONCORD — A preliminary agreement between parties in the lawsuit that Leavitt's Country Bakery brought against the town of Conway was filed in New Hampshire's U.S. District Court on Thursday.
The suit that was filed Tuesday claims Conway's sign ordinance, which cited a mural showing pastries that the bakery erected over the building in June violates the business’ freedom of speech.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph N. Laplante, who met with attorneys on both sides over video conference Wednesday, ordered that attorneys file an agreement by 3 p.m. Thursday. It says: "The parties stipulate that, without prejudice to the town of Conway’s defense as to the merits of this matter, the town of Conway will not take any enforcement action against the plaintiffs in any way related to the subject matter of plaintiffs’ complaint, pending further order of the court."
Leavitt’s owner Sean Young is represented by John Crabbs of Cooper Cargill Chant of North Conway and Robert Frommer and Elizabeth Sanz of the Arlington, Va.-based Institute for Justice.
Representing the town is Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office in Fryeburg, Maine, and Brooke L. Shilo of Upton Hatfield.
Frommer told the Sun that the stipulation meansthe parties agreed to a temporary restraining order filed by Leavitt’s.
“There won’t be any enforcement against Leavitt’s mural at least until the time the judge makes a final decision on the case,” said Frommer.
At some point there could be a trial on the merits of the case. But, Frommer said, “For the moment, Leavitt’s mural is safe.”
During a press conference at Leavitt's on Tuesday Sanz said the town says it is a sign because it depicts products that the bakery sells and that if the bakery had a mural depicting mountains, the art would be allowed. She also said the mural could have been legal if placed at the farmstand next door as it doesn’t sell baked goods.
But Dennis, reached Thursday , said to his knowledge the town never said putting the sign on the farmstand would be allowed and the reason Leavitt's was cited due to the size of the sign based on the size of the bakery.
He also told selectmen on Tuesday he received no advance notice about the suit.
“There was no correspondence with me as counsel for the town prior to (the suit) actually being filed,” said Dennis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.