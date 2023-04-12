Leavitt tees

Leavitt's Country Bakery is selling these shirts to benefit Kennett High School's Art Department. Students made the baked goods graphic for Leavitt's and the town is trying to have it removed because it says it's an oversized sign. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Leavitt’s Country Bakery is selling T-shirts commemorating its ongoing legal battle with the town, with proceeds going to the Kennett High School Art Department.

For nearly a year, Leavitt’s and the town have been at odds over a mural of baked goods on top of the bakery that was painted by Kennett High School art students. Town zoning considers it an oversized sign that must be removed per the sign ordinance while Leavitt’s and its lawyers say the students created constitutionally protected art.

