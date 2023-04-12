Leavitt's Country Bakery is selling these shirts to benefit Kennett High School's Art Department. Students made the baked goods graphic for Leavitt's and the town is trying to have it removed because it says it's an oversized sign. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Leavitt’s Country Bakery is selling T-shirts commemorating its ongoing legal battle with the town, with proceeds going to the Kennett High School Art Department.
For nearly a year, Leavitt’s and the town have been at odds over a mural of baked goods on top of the bakery that was painted by Kennett High School art students. Town zoning considers it an oversized sign that must be removed per the sign ordinance while Leavitt’s and its lawyers say the students created constitutionally protected art.
Leavitt’s has sued Conway in federal court and the case has been stayed pending the results of Tuesday’s town vote on Article 13. Settlers, which also has art/signs in the town’s crosshairs, petitionws Article 13 to change the sign ordinance to allow the pastry graphic and the various murals at Settlers. Unfortunately, it failed to pass, 750 yes to 805 no votes.
Meanwhile, Leavitt’s owner Sean Young started selling T-shirts showing the mural on the front of the shirt and signage at the bakery on the back. Young said the shirts went on sale Monday both at the bakery and his other business, Premier Rentals, and over 20 shirts were sold.
“It might be good timing with the election, get people to go out and make the changes that need to be made and wear the shirts while they are out voting,” said Young.
“While yesterday’s result is mildly surprising, we look forward to making our case in front of a court that Conway’s sign code tramples on the free speech rights of all Conway residents,” said Young’s attorney, Rob Frommer of the Institute for Justice.
Young said he’s wanted to do something for the high school during his time arguing for the art before the ZBA.
“We just thought we could do something nice to raise money for the high school art department,” said Young. “I’m actually working with another local philanthropist ... We’re making a scholarship for one Kennett High School art student, which we’ll be announcing soon. So definitely a few good things are coming out of what the town was trying to do to us and do to the high school.”
Conway Embroidery prints the shirts. They are available for at least $25 per shirt. The shirts cost about $20 to make.
“At least $5 from every shirt, we’re going to give to Kennett High School, but we’ve had some people give more,” said Young.
The shirts say “This is art” on the front under a picture of the baked goods mural and on the back it depicts Leavitt’s Country Bakery sign with words saying “This is a sign.”
Young said the Kennett Art department and Principal Kevin Carpenter signed off on the shirt design.
Planning Board Chairman Ben Colbath, who works as a signmaker, spoke against Article 13 during deliberative session in March.
“I believe it (the sign ordinance) protects the natural beauty of the town. I think part of the intent of it years ago was that we want people looking at the trees and the mountains, we don’t want distractions with all the flags and neon and a lot of stuff that is banned by our sign ordinance,” Colbath said.
Prior to the election, Young said: “If they just want to play their games and try to say that it’s still a sign, then I guess we’ll take it to the (U.S.) Supreme Court,” said Young. “I guess it depends how much of the taxpayers’ money they want to spend on their losing battle.”
