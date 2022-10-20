CONWAY — Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) and Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt wasted no time trading verbal barbs during their debate Thursday in the Valley Vision studio in Center Conway. They agreed on little during what Leavitt termed a “robust discussion.”
Moderated by George Epstein, town and school moderator for Madison, the hourlong debate was streamed on Valley Vision’s Facebook page and will air today at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Channel 3.
The 1st Congressional District candidates have two more debates scheduled. The next one, sponsored by the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, will be Oct. 25, and the final one will be aired on WMUR-Channel 9 on Nov. 4.
At Thursday’s debate, Epstein asked Leavitt about the 2020 election. “You have asserted repeatedly that Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election. Do you have specific information that we don’t have as far as that being the case and where those millions of votes went?” he asked.
Leavitt responded: “I talk to voters every single day, and the sad reality is they don’t have confidence in our election results. So I’m proud to stand for election integrity. And I want to see those efforts continue at the state and local level to ensure that town moderators and state representatives and our governor have power over our elections.
“My opponent, Chris Pappas supports the federal government overriding our state New Hampshire laws. He voted for a bill called HR 1. ... I will stand for election integrity, but it has to be done at the state and local level, not by power-hungry bureaucrats and Nancy Pelosi in D.C., like Chris Pappas supports,” Leavitt said.
Epstein asked Pappas about the Biden administration. “Are you comfortable with the presidential leadership that your party has provided?”
“Not always,” Pappas said. “And I’ve been very honest, when Joe Biden has fallen short, whether it’s his student debt relief plan that I didn’t support, or a number of other things that his administration has done, including going to Saudi Arabia, to ask for help with our energy.”
Then he added: “By continuing to double down on the big lie (that the 2020 election was stolen), Karoline Leavitt is undermining our democracy and faith in our elections here in New Hampshire, which is the gold standard in the best way that our democracy functions. ... On Jan. 6, we had a violent insurrection at the Capitol because of the big lie. But Karoline Leavitt continues to peddle this disinformation. It’s wrong. It’s destabilizing to our democracy. It’s just irresponsible for someone who’s running for the Congress of the United States.”
They also took jabs at each other on abortion.
“I think Roe v. Wade was the solution for 50 years in this country,” Pappas said. “And what happened was we had a radical Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade and now is allowing politicians to make this decision for women and families. I respect everyone’s point of view on this issue. But we’ve got to make sure that the power is in the hands of individuals to decide what’s best for them, what’s best for their families. Unfortunately, my opponent supports what the Supreme Court has done.”
Leavitt said: “Mr. Pappas said women know best for themselves. I am a woman and yes, I do know what’s best for myself. And that’s electing legislatures closest to me, closest to ‘We The People,’ and that’s at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, not in Washington, D.C. You know, the irony of Mr. Pappas? His position on this issue is he wants allegedly politicians to stay out of the way but he wants federal bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., to make these decisions.”
They also had differing views on climate change.
“My opponent has called climate change BS,” said Pappas. “I think this is a threat to our way of life in New Hampshire. We should be doing something about it.”
Leavitt responded: “What I think is BS is the fact that the Democrats use climate change and environmental challenges to push trillions and trillions of dollars’ worth of spending sprees into wage war on our fossil fuel industry, which we desperately need.
“My opponent’s solution to the energy cost that you are facing every day is to continue tapping into our strategic reserves, which are supposed to be there in wartime. That is a national security risk for our country,” she added.
Epstein asked if the United States should be supporting Ukraine during the war with Russia.
“Mr. Pappas supports stealing more of your tax dollars to send to the country of Ukraine when we are facing 8.2 percent inflation,” Leavitt said. “My heart is with the Ukrainian people. They’ve put up an honorable fight against Vladimir Putin, who is a thug. But let’s be very clear who is invading Ukraine. China is encroaching on Taiwan, and our adversaries around the globe are taking advantage of us right now because they have seen this very weak commander in chief in Joe Biden, tear our country apart here on our homeland.”
“We should be supporting Ukraine at this pivotal moment,” Pappas said, “And if Putin is allowed to take over Ukraine, other countries will be next.”
Epstein asked Leavitt if she supported the suggestion from Trump “that he would pardon the participants in the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol.”
“Well, that’s a hypothetical question,” she answered. “And President Trump is not on the ballot this election cycle. Chris Pappas is, Nancy Pelosi, as the Democrats who are currently in power now are, and the truth is, they don’t stand for law and order.
“We need to ensure we’re electing a new generation of leaders to Washington who will shake up the system, frankly, on both sides of the aisle and ensure every American is being treated equally under the law.”
Asked for a closing statement, Leavitt said: “I want you to ask yourself, are you better off than you were two years ago today when Mr. Pappas took office and Joe Biden got started in the White House?
“Our energy costs are through the roof in this state,” she said. “They’ve never been higher — 8.2 percent inflation. It’s robbing you and your family of $600 every single month. This wide-open southern border is sending thousands of pounds of fentanyl to our state. It is poisoning our communities. This is all happened under Chris Pappas, his leadership.”
In his closing statement, Pappas said: “Karoline Leavitt represents an extreme agenda. She supports overturning Roe v. Wade. I support restoring the right to choose in this country. She wants to privatize Social Security. I want to protect it for future generations. And she continues to double down on the big lie. I want to protect our democracy and make sure that everyone’s voice can be heard.”
