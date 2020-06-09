CONWAY — Local lawmakers are backing the creation of an independent commission to redraw political maps after town voters last month overwhelmingly agreed to urge the Legislature to create such a commission.
Political maps are redrawn every 10 years, following the U.S. Census.
In a letter dated May 28, David Weathers, chairman of the Conway Board of Selectmen, informed state Reps. Tom Buco, Harrison Kanzler and Stephen Woodcock (all Democrats from Conway) and Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) of the voters' wishes.
The selectmen unanimously voted to authorize Weathers to sign the letter at their May 26 meeting. The letter reads as follows:
"As the Board of Selectmen, we are writing this letter on behalf of many of our residents here in the Town of Conway.
"On May 12, 2020, the voters of Conway overwhelmingly voted in favor of petitioned article 42, which reads as follows:
"To see if the town will urge the New Hampshire General Court (the Legislature), which is obligated to redraw the maps of the political districts within the state following the 2020 census, will do so in a manner that ensurers fair and effective representation of New Hampshire voters.
"That in order to fulfill this obligation, the New Hampshire General Court shall appoint an independent commission that draws the new district maps in a way that does not rely on partisan data such as election results or party registration or favor particular political parties or candidates."
Weathers added that Article 42 passed 1,090-315 at the town elections held May 12.
Last year, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a bill, HB 706, that would have created just such an independent commission.
"The New Hampshire Constitution directs the Legislature to determine the legislative and Executive Council districts," the governor said Aug. 9 in his veto message regarding HB 706.
"The members of the commission proposed by House Bill 706 would be unelected and unaccountable to the voters. Legislators should not abrogate their responsibility to the voters and delegate authority to an unelected and unaccountable commission selected by political party bosses," Sununu wrote.
A search of the New Hampshire General Court website shows two bills are pending regarding redistricting in session year 2020.
House Bill 1665 passed the House and needs to be voted on by the Senate.
Senate Bill 8 passed the Senate and needs to be voted by the House.
A constitutional amendment concurrent resolution — CACR 9, which would have created a constitutional amendment to create a commission — died in the House for lack of a three-fifths vote.
Bradley told the Sun, "I previously voted for an independent commission, and will do so again."
He is a co-sponsor of HB 1665.
Buco said he will "go along with it" because 77 percent of voters approved having a commission.
"I do not believe politics can be totally eliminated from the process," Buco said. "People are already maneuvering to be appointed to the commission.
Woodcock said he was in "full agreement" with having such a commission.
"Legislative membership (and quantity) should not be a cake divided by a party but rather a clear reflection of the population to be served," said Woodcock in an email to the Sun.
"As I understand the mission and direction of the commission, their final recommendations will be sent back to the Legislature for approval. In that way the commission's work should reflect a non-partisan position and align with the requirements of the constitution."
Kanzler said: "I think it's a good idea. The whole point of government is to be as representative as possible."
Erik Corbett, who petitioned the town meeting article, said to his knowledge the question passed this year in Andover, Barrington, Deerfield, Dunbarton, Easton, Exeter, Goffstown, Hillsborough, Rollinsford and Mont Vernon. He said it failed in Milford.
Corbett said there may be other towns might have voted it up or down that he's not aware of.
In February, former speaker of the House Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett), who has been involved in several redistricting efforts, told the Sun such a proposal would be unconstitutional because the state constitution says it is the Legislature's job to draw the districts.
"That's a high hurdle to overcome," said Chandler in a Feb. 13 phone interview.
He was on the past two or three House redistricting committees and said bipartisan committees of lawmakers (one for the House and one for the Senate) draw the political lines. A majority of the committee is made up of whichever party is in control of that body.
The committees would coordinate to draw lines for the Executive Council and congressional districts. The draft bills then go through the normal legislative process, getting approvals from both chambers before being signed by the governor.
