CONCORD — A bill aimed keeping obscene materials out of schools that was filed by a state representative from Carroll County was essentially snuffed by the New Hampshire House on Thursday but the sponsor hopes to resurrect it sooner or later.
Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) said he filed HB 514 out of concern about sexually graphic materials being offered in by schools. His bill exempted colleges because college students are adults.
The bill was sent to the House without recommendation. A motion was made to lay the bill on the table.
“If I know that this is a complicated issue needing serious consideration, but even with the amendments, this bill is not ready for prime time,” said Rep. David Luneau (D-Hopkinton) “I will press the green button to support the tabling motion.”
Cordelli replied, “If I know that we have heard from constituents around the state about concerns about some of the materials they are seeing, if I know this bill deserves a debate and discussion in front of our constituents here today, I would now press the red button.”
In other words, if lawmakers pushed the green button it meant they wanted to kill the bill. If they pushed the red button then the bill would live.
The House members were given 30 seconds to make up their minds. The result was 200 yes (green votes) to 175 no votes (red).
Conway's representatives, all Democrats, Tom Buco, David Paige, and Stephen Woodcock all voted to table the motion.
Paige, at a hearing on the bill Wednesday, said if HB 514 passes, material aimed at minorities and gay people would be targeted and teachers would lose long standing legal protections.
With that, Speaker Sherman Packard moved on to the next bill.
Cordelli said getting the bill off the table would become more difficult after next week when bills cross over from the House to the Senate. After next week, he said it would take a two-thirds vote to take the bill off the table.
If Cordelli can't bring the bill back this year it could be brought back next year.
Meanwhile in Wolfeboro, one of the towns Cordelli represents, residents at town meeting overwhelmingly passed a warrant article from former Democratic state representative candidate Bobbi Boudman that would prevent the town from spending money on banning books. The article passed 1,058-406.
“Wolfeboro citizens don’t ban books!” said Boudman on Facebook.
Boudman ran against Cordelli last November for the Carroll District 7 seats which represents Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro.
A similar article was on the Governor Wentworth Regional School District warrant, but the district-wide results will be held until Effingham votes on March 28, according to GWRSD school board Chair Jack Widmer.
