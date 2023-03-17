Rep Glenn Cordelli

Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) defends his bill, HB 514, regarding obscene materials in schools before a House floor vote on March 16. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)

CONCORD — A bill aimed keeping obscene materials out of schools that was filed by a state representative from Carroll County was essentially snuffed by the New Hampshire House on Thursday but the sponsor hopes to resurrect it sooner or later.

Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) said he filed HB 514 out of concern about sexually graphic materials being offered in by schools. His bill exempted colleges because college students are adults.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.