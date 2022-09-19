sununu

Gov. Chris Sununu signed HB 2023 on Sept. 15, making appropriations to the Department of Energy for a state emergency fuel assistance program and a supplemental electric benefit, and relative to the electric low-income program fund. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Lawmakers last Thursday rejected a planned $100 million program proposed by Gov. Chris Sununu to help state residents with energy costs this winter. Instead, they approved a less expensive program targeted to low-and middle-income residents.

House Deputy Speaker Steve Smith (R-Charlestown) called the governor’s program to give every electric customer a $100 credit “a meaningless political gesture.”

