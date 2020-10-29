CONWAY — The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is seeking to expand the 460-acre Pine Hill Community Forest by 134 acres, or about 30 percent.
The expansion would include new trails and parking areas for residents and visitors. It would have 1,600 feet of frontage on the White Mountain Highway and complete a mile long "green corridor" between Conway Village and North Conway.
The property is accessible from "multiuse trails" behind Kennett High School and Conway's Smith Eastman Landing Park. It's owned by the Kennett Company.
USVLT also sought town funds to support the "Lucy Brook Farm Conservation Easement Project" on West Side Road in North Conway. The Gaudette family, which owns the Lucy Brook Farm seeks to protect 42 acres of farmland, sugar bush and floodplain forest that are bordered by Lucy Book and the Saco River to the north and east respectively.
Conservation Commission chairman Rob Adair and Abby King Conservation Lands Manager for the USVLT came before selectmen Tuesday and asked for $30,000 for the Pine Hill Forest expansion and $12,000 for the Lucy Brook Easement, the total cost of which is about $309,000. Other sources of funding include donations, grants and a donation in the form of a discount from the Gaudette family.
Selectmen's chairman David Weathers questioned the cost of the Pine Forest expansion.
"I went back through the records and in the original purchase of the 400 some odd acres we granted $10,000 back in 2018," said Weathers. "Now, you are requesting $30,000 for 134 acres."
King required that Weathers was correct.
"Even though this expansion parcel is smaller in acreage it's really a key for the functionality of the forest as a community asset it solves a lot of issues that we currently have around public access and parking and trail heads," said King. "So, the 134 acre piece we are looking to purchase has a lot more value as a community forest even thought in smaller acreage."
Also, other funders for the Pine Hill project want the town to "step up" and contribute more money than before. King said USVLT is seeking over $300,000 in grants to purchase the additional Pine Hill forest land. The whole cost is about $430,000 and they have about $300,000 left to raise as of Thursday.
Adair said the requested funds could come from the Conservation Commission.
"My suggestion would be to reduce the $30,000 down to $20,000 and that's strictly because we don't have direct control over the land," said Weathers who asked his fellow board members if they would like to make a motion to that effect.
Weathers ended up making the motion to approve $12,000 for the Lucy Brook Easement and $20,000 for Pine Hill but he agreed to break them up into two motions.
First, the selectmen voted 5-0 to approve the money for the Lucy Brook land. Then selectmen voted 4-1 with Steve Porter in the minority to approve $20,000 for Pine Hill.
King told the Sun the $12,000 completes the the funding for the Lucy Brook project. The land will remain a working farm and is not open to the public.
The Sun asked King by email what the USVLT was going to do about the $10,000 gap between what they asked for and what the selectmen approved for Pine Hill forest.
"We are really just at the beginning of our fundraising campaign for the Pine Hill Community Forest Expansion project," said King. "We think a lot of organizations and individuals will see the value of expanding the property and that we will be successful in raising all the money we need in the end."
