ire Lakes Region Model A Club for the “The Largest Model A Tailgate Party ever held in New Hampshire.”
Taking place in North Conway, this Model A tour features 233 Ford Model A’s and 438 participants.
Model A enthusiasts are traveling to the Mount Washington Valley from 34 different states and staying June 20 to June 25.
The tour kicks off with the “The Largest Model A Tailgate Party ever held in New Hampshire,” on Sunday. June 20, at the North Conway Grand Hotel. The New Hampshire Lakes Region Model A Club is hosting this tailgating party in the parking lot of the hotel, from 5-8 p.m.
All 233 Ford Model A’s registered for this White Mountain tour, and its owners will make up the tailgating party.
Members will be able to mingle and connect over their shared admiration for Ford Model A’s. The tailgating party is open to non-members, and locals and visitors alike.
Those that enjoy the history, art, and technology behind cars — and specifically Model A’s — will find this tailgating event a welcome activity on June 20.
Tours of this kind are only held every other year, and as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes this White Mountain Tour even more special.
Model A enthusiasts are coming from as far as California and Colorado, shipping up to as many as 15 Model A’s to the White Mountains.
“Who doesn’t love touring the White Mountains?” says Heather Smith, president of The New Hampshire Lakes Region Model A Club, and co-organizer with her husband, Mark Smith, of the White Mountain tour.
“There’s so much to do, the scenery is beautiful, and the location speaks to a wide array of interests from touring to shopping to dining to attractions,” she said.
During the five days that the Model A tour will be taking place, drivers will make their way up the Omni Mount Washington Resort and the Cog Railway for a tour through Crawford Notch.
Drivers will also take on the Mt. Washington Auto Road, creating a parade of historic cars driving up a historic attraction.
The rest of the tour will take drivers on the Kancamagus Highways, as they make their way to Squam Lake; over to Lincoln and Sugar Hill, for a lupine sighting; and down Routes 153 and 109 to the Castle in the Clouds.
“Ford Model A cars are truly neat,” said Smith.
“Every driver has a story, and when we all come together over our shared respect for this car, it really becomes quite the community.”
So be on the lookout for the New Hampshire Lakes Region Model A Club tour, coming to the White Mountains from Sunday, June 20 through Friday, June 25.
