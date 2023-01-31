winni

Lake Winnipesaukee is pictured two weeks ago, but the man who calls ice-out says ice may have receded even more now. (DAVID A. EMERSON PHOTO)

GILFORD — Lake Winnipesaukee is nowhere near frozen, and that may impact some planned activities and winter sports on the big lake in the coming weeks.

Dave Emerson of Emerson Aviation, who flies over Lake Winnipesaukee and annually declares ice-out in spring, said Monday he can't remembera winter when it has been so late having ice-in.

