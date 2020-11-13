LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre complex has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.
The designation was announced Thursday by the New Hampshire Division of Historic Resources.
"The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources has announced that the Colonial Theatre complex in Laconia has been honored by the United States Secretary of the Interior with placement on the National Register of Historic Places for both its architecture and for its role as a center of entertainment and commerce from the time it was built in 1914 into the 21st century," the announcement said.
The Colonial is currently in the final stages of a $15 million restoration, and the 750-seat theater is expected to open sometime next year.
“It’s an honor, a sign of more progress for downtown,” said Justin Slattery, executive director of the Belknap Economic Development Council, which sponsored the request for the historic designation, and is overseeing the restoration project.
Applying for the historic designation was required as part of the financing for the 51,000-square-foot restoration, one of the largest rebuilding projects ever undertaken in the state. Being named to the National Register is a required step for a property to be eligible for federal tax incentives.
Built in 1914, the Colonial Theatre complex is the largest of several mixed-use blocks that were built in downtown Laconia in the first quarter of the 20th century, according to the Division of Historic Resources.
Benjamin Piscopo, the original developer of the Colonial Theater complex, was a stone cutter from Italy who emigrated to Boston. He became a successful real estate developer and moved to Laconia, where he developed a number of the city’s business buildings and was an investor in the Tavern Hotel
The complex has undergone several reversible changes, including converting the theater space into a five-screen multiplex in the 1980s and alterations to the layout of the office and residential spaces on the second and third floors of the Piscopo Block.
With its primary entrance on Main Street, the complex is made up of the Piscopo Block, Colonial Theatre and Canal Street Annex.
Storefronts in the Piscopo Block and Canal St. Annex maintain their original recessed entries and are flanked by glass display windows. Prism glass transoms above the entrances to the storefronts and the theater, patented by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1897 and made by the Luxfer Prism Company, enhance the entrance of natural light.
The complex’s most prominent feature is the theater’s 1930s marquee, which hangs over the main entrance of Piscopo Block and is topped by a two-story blade-style sign that spells out “Colonial.”
The theater’s entrance and lobby retain a majority of their original historic finishes and decorative details. The theater space still has its original layout, with an overhanging balcony, orchestra pit and two-tiered box seating at the front of the auditorium.
Restored details include the original gilded plaster ornaments, frescoes, high coffered ceiling decorated with images of high arts and floral designs, woodwork and a “1914” medallion centered above the stage.
The restoration work of the theater began late last year and is expected to be finished either by late December or early January, Slattery said.
Meredith hotelier Rusty McLear is investing more than $1 million to build at least eight market-rate housing units on the second and third floors of the Piscopo Block.
“I’m totally thrilled,” Laconia Historical and Museum Society President Pam Clark said upon hearing the news. “It’s long overdue.”
Listing to the National Register does not impose any new or additional restrictions or limitations on the use of private or non-federal properties. Listings identify historically significant properties and can serve as educational tools and increase heritage tourism opportunities.
