CONWAY — An attorney representing a short-term rental owner charged with voter fraud says the case is heading for trial.
Scott Kudrick, 50, faces a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges for allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election.
A press release issued last August by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella claims Kudrick, who also maintains a residence in Massachusetts, submitted a voter registration form containing false material information and then voted in the April 13, 2021, Conway town election.
The charges filed against Kudrick are for violations of RSA 659:34,I(e), Wrongful Voting, a Class B felony; RSA 659:34, I(a), Wrongful Voting, a Class A misdemeanor; and RSA 641:3, I(b)(2), Unsworn Falsification, a misdemeanor.
The unsworn falsification charge alleges Kudrick used an invalid mailing address to obscure his physical address in order to vote on a matter that would affect his short-term rental business.
A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury handed up an indictment against Kudrick on Oct. 21, 2022. It says Kudrick “did commit the crime of wrongful voting in that (he) did knowingly vote for any office or measure at an election when he was not qualified to vote as provided in RSA 654.”
The indictment was signed by Deputy Attorney General Myles B. Matteson. It is filed as a Class B felony carrying a possible sentence of 3½ to seven years in prison and a fine.
Kudrick and his lawyer were before Carroll County Superior Court Judge Mark Attorri via Webex Monday morning for a dispositional conference. During the hearing, Attorri asked attorney Alan Cronheim of Sisti Law Office about a trial date.
“I think it probably makes the best sense to set it down for a trial date,” Cronheim replied.
The Attorney General’s Office was represented at the hearing by Matt Conley of the Election Law Unit. The attorneys and the judge briefly discussed Cronheim’s motion to dismiss, filed Jan. 9. Conley had objected on Jan 19.
Cronheim’s argument, as laid out in his motion to dismiss, is that the misdemeanor charges were filed over a year after the alleged incident and thus are beyond the statute of limitations.
But Conley filed an objection that says the statute of limitations is satisfied because the warrant was issued by a justice of the peace on the misdemeanor charges was issued on April 11, 2022.
Asked if there was anything he’d like to add to his motion, Cronheim said he wanted to file a reply to the objection and have oral arguments. He said he is busy next week and asked for an extension for his reply and Attorri gave him until Feb. 6.
Conley didn’t think oral arguments would be necessary.
“I would just note that I think it’s a very simple issue that can be decided on pleadings,” said Conley.
A date wasn’t set at the hearing. A reporter checked the New Hampshire Judicial Branch’s online portal and found that final pretrial conference has been set for May 4 and jury selection for May 23.
A warrant article on Conway’s town ballot in 2021 dealt with whether short-term rentals should be allowed anywhere in town where single family residences can be located.
Details of the criminal case were revealed in Attorney General’s Investigator Anna Brewer-Croteau’s probable cause statement, which said the case came to the state’s attention on April 23, 2021, when an Intervale neighbor of Kudrick’s called the state’s election law unit to complain she saw Kudrick vote and knew Conway was not his primary residence.
“(The woman) checked his New Hampshire Voter Registration Form that he completed the day of the election and found that it showed his ‘domicile address’ at 78 Grove Street ... which she knows to the be address of the North Conway Post Office,” said Croteau.
Croteau then checked Kudrick’s motor vehicle records and found that in 2019, he listed the post office’s address as his address. However, his most recent driver’s renewal in 2021 gave an address of 95 Dinsmore Road, North Conway.
Croteau said the Intervale neighbor’s husband told him Kudrick had told them he lives in Norwell, Mass. Croteau found Kudrick does own a home in Norwell with his wife, Amy. He also has “many” properties in Conway, Croteau said, and “all but one,” the Dinsmore Road property, are short-term rentals.
Croteau went to 95 Dinsmore Road and met his neighbor who said Kudrick owns the house but lets his employee, James “Jimmy” Merritt, stay there.
“Information provided by the male across the street from 95 Dinsmore Road was corroborated by a March 25, 2021, Conway Planning Board meeting where Mr. Kudrick testified,” said Croteau.
“He stated that ‘Jimmy’ and his kids live at the Dinsmore Road property, but Kudrick did not mention or allude to the fact he also resides there. This was 19 days prior to the election where he claimed to domicile in Conway using the 78 Grove Street address, the physical address of the post office.”
She said records from Norwell, Mass., show that while Kudrick didn’t vote in the May 2021 Norwell town election, he did vote there in the 2020 November general election and the primary in M
