Sharing a $1,000 prize at the Backcountry Ski Festival Diamond 48 film contest are Kennett High and Carabasset Vallet Academy teams. Seen last Saturday at Theater in the Wood in Intervale are (from left) MWV Career and Technical Center Director Virginia Schrader with KHS students Talyn Blackman and Everett Yennelli; festival marketing manager Sam Trombley; and Carrabassett students Kai Glidden, Autumn Polk, Dionis Phelan, Dawson Archer and Berk Glidden. (ALLISON HUNTER PHOTO)
From left: Kennett student Talyn Blackman, teacher Abbey Donaldson, student Shepherd Hall, MWV Career/Tech Director Virginia Schrader and student Everett Yennelli review raw footage of their Diamond 48 video entry on a laptop at Ledge Brewing last Saturday afternoon. (ALLISON HUNTER PHOTO
CONWAY — Three Kennett High students tied for first place among four entries in the seventh annual Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival’s Diamond 48 backcountry ski video contest with their entry, “How You Feeling?”
Accompanied by adviser/graphics teacher Abbey Donaldson and MWV Career/Tech Director Virginia Schrader, the kids split $1,000 with students last Saturday at the festival’s High George Jamboree at Theater in the Wood in Intervale.
They tied with a team from Maine’s Carrabassett Valley Academy, with 2022 video contest-winning student Kai Glidden, 18, entering a video, “Save Winter,” that featured skier/students Berk Glidden, Autumn Pulk, Dionis Phelan and Dawson Archer.
Other entrants were Spencer Belsky’s “That Kind of Day,” highlighting the challenges of backcountry skiing, and J.S. O’Connor submitting an entry, “Let Me Be Your Guide,” featuring Blake Keough of Synnott Mountain Guides of Intervale.
Festival organizer Tyler Ray of Granite Backcountry Alliance and festival marketing manager Samantha Trombley revved up the crowd as the four film presentations were shown.
Ray asked for a round of applause for each, and while the crowd loved all four entries, it was clear that the KHS and CVS entries were the crowd pleasers. After consultation between Ray and Trombley, a tie was declared, meaning that the two school teams would split the $1,000 grand prize.
The contest required entrants to produce two-to three-minute videos in just 48 hours, starting at 5 p.m., Feb. 9 with a deadline of 5 p.m.
“The whole concept is to test your skill set in a pressurized environment, just like in the backcountry how you have to make sound decisions quickly,” Ray said. Diamonds, he added, are cut in a pressurized process, hence the name of the contest.
Interviewed last Friday at festival HQ at Ledge Brewing in Intervale as they reviewed footage they had shot at Cranmore, the Kennett kids were “stoked” about the footage they shot, skiing while holding the camera.
Their adviser was also impressed.
“They really got some good stuff!” enthused Donaldson, now in her fourth year at Kennett as a teacher and herself a 2011 KHS graduate who got into videography while studying under former graphics teacher Theresa Sires.
She attended the University of Maine where she majored in new media. As a junior in college, she started a video production company and began doing contract work for the UMaine athletic department.
Upon graduation, she became director of creative Marketing for UMaine Athletics, creating and managing all creative video, photo, and design content for ticketed sports. She left UMaine to expand her skills and build a clientele in Philadelphia, where she started her production company.
“I lived in Philly for two years, and after getting engaged, my husband Zack (Donaldson) and I decided we wanted to move back to the valley and build our lives. I moved back to Conway in 2018, and began my position as the Kennett graphics teacher,“ said Donaldson.
She says she and her husband continue their production company, shooting for local clients as well as a few national companies.
Students said they enjoyed being able to get the work done under a tight deadline. They also envisioned some career possibilities.
“I like to ski. This could be a way for me to also be a videographer, skiing and taking footage,” said Blackman, as his buddies nodded in agreement.
They went back out Saturday, skiing the glades and getting more footage, with the video ending with a quote from one of the students: “If you’re not doing backcountry, what are you doing?” — which got a round of applause from the capacity crowd at Theater in the Wood.
Just back from a ski trip to France, the Carrabassett Valley Academy students, meanwhile, showed footage taken around the White Mountains.
In a followup interview this week, Ray saidt the video contest was part of the well-attended myriad of activities for this year’s festival, held Feb. 9-12 and sponsored by The North Face, with Ray, festival co-founder Mark Synnott of Synnott Mountain Guides and Trombley overseeing the activities, which were held on-trail, at Ledge Brewing and Theater in the Wood.
Billed as the “premier backcountry ski festival in the Northeast,” and “a four-day immersive experience in the White Mountains,” the four-day event attracted 750 people, according to Ray. (For more see this Saturday’s cover story in the Sun.)
