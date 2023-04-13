KHS Dance Team - Duet wins platium best

Hannah Flader (left) and Chenoa Ciro got a platinum rating and first overall for their duet at the Turn it Up dance competition in Westbrook, Maine, on April 1-2. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High School Performing Arts Department's spring production, "Rise Up," will take center stage in the Loynd Auditorium at KHS today, Saturday and Sunday, April 16. The event promises an evening filled with music and dance performances, showcasing a variety of styles that will appeal to all audiences.

This year's show was “inspired by the challenges faced by the performing arts program, and the outpouring of support it received from the community earlier this year,” said Coach Holly Fougere, who “challenged students to be inspired by those who support and inspire them in their community.”

