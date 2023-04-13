CONWAY — The Kennett High School Performing Arts Department's spring production, "Rise Up," will take center stage in the Loynd Auditorium at KHS today, Saturday and Sunday, April 16. The event promises an evening filled with music and dance performances, showcasing a variety of styles that will appeal to all audiences.
This year's show was “inspired by the challenges faced by the performing arts program, and the outpouring of support it received from the community earlier this year,” said Coach Holly Fougere, who “challenged students to be inspired by those who support and inspire them in their community.”
In the spirit of giving back, Fougere said the department chose three organizations to benefit from the proceeds of the show. On Friday, a portion of the proceeds will go to Mount Washington Valley Promotions, which raises awareness for local non-profits. On Saturday, the Journey Church Youth Ministry Program will be the beneficiary, and on Sunday, it will be Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, which provides financial assistance to cancer patients and their families in the valley.
In fact, “‘Rise Up’ will include a tribute to cancer patients with a beautiful routine set to ‘I’ll Love You Through It,’” said Fougere. “The dancers will also perform a fun routine to ‘Footloose’ and a ballet entitled ‘Tapestry of Nations’ that will feature a national flag section.”
The show will also feature the DellaValla Bluegrass Trio and several music students, performing songs.
The bluegrass trio, Fougere said, "is made up of siblings Molly (16, guitar), Joseph (14, banjo) and John DellaValla, (11, fiddle). Playing professionally for about a year and a half, they can be seen around the Mount Washington Valley at events large and small.”
"Rise Up" shows on Friday and Saturday nights will start at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at buy.tututix.com/kennettperformingarts or at the door for $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children/students.
“The department expresses its gratitude to the community for their support and invites everyone to join them for an unforgettable evening of music and dance,” said Fougere.
Meanwhile, members of the Kennett High Dance Team, under the direction of Fougere, competed recently in the Turn it Up dance competition in Westbrook, Maine, on April 1-2. Despite missing six dancers, the Eagles received a High Gold rating and first overall in the group dance category. Chenoa Ciro and Hannah Flader got a platinum rating and first overall for their duet, while Hannah also got a platinum rating and placed fifth out of 18 for her solo.
The dance team is next scheduled to take part in a Step Up competition in Melrose, Mass., May 13-15.
