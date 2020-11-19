CONWAY — Five schools in the Conway School District have now been affected by the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Kennett Middle School reported its first positive case of the virus. It brings the number of active cases within the district to four, with two cases reported at Pine Tree School on Saturday and one at Kennett High School last Friday.
“All of the cases appear to be isolated,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Thursday. “I think this shows when we have to quarantine, people are taking it seriously.”
Richard said he could not disclose whether the diagnosed person was a student or staff member. He said it’s unknown how the person contracted the virus.
Richard alerted all SAU 9 students, families and staff via email and on the SAU website about the positive case Thursday morning.
He said he couldn't say how many may have to quarantine from the middle school, but with the seventh- and eighth-grade students being broken up into three academic teams, it’s possible a team may be required to go to remote learning for up to two weeks.
“The good news is we already have a remote day on Friday and are only in school two days next week (due to the Thanksgiving recess),” he said.
The first case at the high school was announced Oct. 8. As a result, about 10 students and staff had to quarantine for two weeks. The second case across the district was at Conway Elementary, announced Oct. 20. The person had to self-quarantine until Nov. 3. The third case, at John H. Fuller Elementary, was announced Oct. 29 with students and staff returning to the classroom last Friday.
At Pine Tree, the two individuals who tested positive may have contracted it from an outside-school activity.
This means as many as 50 students across the Conway School District, MSAD 72 and local charter schools will have to quarantine and do remote learning through Dec. 2.
Richard said a lot of testing for the virus is taking place.
“On a daily basis, Siiri (Chase, administrative assistant to the assistant superintendent) and myself get about 10 absences districtwide (from staff),” he explained.
“We have a form for emergency paid sick leave which they qualify for if they give us their test (results). We have 10 people on average a day testing when they don’t feel well. People are taking the coronavirus seriously.”
For students, Richard said some may get to school and during the course of the day develop a sore throat or a fever and are sent home.
“Parents have been dynamite in keeping their kids at home if they don’t feel well and then going to get them tested,” said Richard. “The good thing is we’re getting results back the next day.”
Richard said the district uses a 48-hour window in contact tracing individuals with whom a positive person may have come into contact over two days on the campus.
While there has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases statewide, face-to-face learning will continue in the Conway School District, said Richard, who meets every Tuesday with his administrators as well as Dr. Rich Laracy from the Saco River Medical Group and Dr. Wenda Saunders from Memorial Hospital to review where the district stands. The state has not set a figure on when a school should close.
“I spoke with Dr. Laracy today, and we still feel our schools are safe places,” Richard said. “I don’t see how going to remote learning would help the situation.”
Of towns contained within SAU 9, Albany has a total of 1-4 cases, zero active; Bartlett has 10 cases, 1-4 active; Chatham, 1-4 cases, zero active; Conway, 52 total cases (up from 44 on Friday), 11 active (up from six on Friday); and Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson all report zero total cases, none active.
Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut shared updated travel and quarantine guidance in a release sent to all of the SAUs last Friday
“Non-essential workers traveling outside of New England should still quarantine for 14 days,” he stated. “However, these individuals may now shorten their quarantine to 7 days if they test negative for COVID-19. This will be important information for you to share with your families making holiday plans.
“New Hampshire educators continue to be considered essential workers, As such, they are not affected by this change in quarantine guidelines and may still follow the essential worker quarantine exemptions. We recognize that for some school systems, in spite of the exemption, educators are being asked to quarantine upon return from travel," he said.
"The new seven-day quarantine with a negative test may allow staff who travel for the holidays to get back into the school building sooner. Please note that there is no testing option for people who have had close contact with people who are COVID-positive. That quarantine period remains at 14 days,” Edelblut said.
Due to an increase in school-related cases, the COVID-19 Schools Dashboard website was shut down for repairs last week. As of Thursday, on the Dashboard (inyurl.com/y3uop7yu), the level of transmission among schools and colleges in the Granite State was listed as “substantial.” New cases per 100,000 of the past 14 days stood at 310.2. New hospitalizations per 100,000 over 14 days was 1.9 percent. The seven-day PCR Test positivity rate was 3.6 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.