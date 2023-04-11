CONWAY — For the past year, Saralynn Smith, chair of the 100th Celebration Committee for Kennett High School, along with fellow committee members Jennifer Bradeen, John Colbath, Johnny Eastman, Aimee Frechette, Richie Hansen, Penny Merrill, Kevin Richard, Diane Smith, Sally Smith, Jessica Whitelaw and Brian Wiggin have been meeting to plan a grand celebration for the school’s centennial.

On Monday, Smith, a 2002 Kennett graduate, a computer technician for the Conway School District and an officer of the Kennett Alumni Association, shared with the Conway School Board details of the event planned to highlight the Eagles turning 100.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.