CONWAY — For the past year, Saralynn Smith, chair of the 100th Celebration Committee for Kennett High School, along with fellow committee members Jennifer Bradeen, John Colbath, Johnny Eastman, Aimee Frechette, Richie Hansen, Penny Merrill, Kevin Richard, Diane Smith, Sally Smith, Jessica Whitelaw and Brian Wiggin have been meeting to plan a grand celebration for the school’s centennial.
On Monday, Smith, a 2002 Kennett graduate, a computer technician for the Conway School District and an officer of the Kennett Alumni Association, shared with the Conway School Board details of the event planned to highlight the Eagles turning 100.
But first, some trivia. “Do you know what the ‘A.’ stands for in A. Crosby Kennett High School?” Smith asked.
The only hand raised was this reporter’s. The answer: Alphaeus.
According to Smith, on Sept. 15, 1923, the town dedicated the A. Crosby Kennett Memorial School in the assembly hall of the new building. Two days later, Kennett opened its doors for the first time.
“We are starting our celebration on Sept. 17, which is homecoming week,” Smith said. The Eagles will kick it off with powderpuff football (flag football games between girls in the freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior classes), she said. “Our events will actually start the following Friday, Sept. 22.”
On Sept. 22, at 4:30 p.m., there will be a showing of “The Conway Boy” and “The Conway Girl” at the Majestic Theatre.
“For those of you who don’t know, the ‘The Conway Boy’ first premiered at the Majestic Theatre in 1949,” said Smith. “We’re bringing it back to the Majestic and letting people go and view it. It is by donation only and they will have the Majestic Cafe open if people want to go ahead of time and enjoy some drinks and stuff like that before viewing the movies back-to-back.”
“Conway Boy” depicts a day in the life of Richard “Peewee” French. At the age of 14, Peewee was chosen to be the lead in a Department of State film from “The Voices of America” series titled, “The Conway Boy” which was translated into 27 different languages and distributed to non-Russian-blocked countries. The 30-minute film was shot over the course of a year depicting the average day in the life of a typical teenager and his family.
In 2000, under the direction of Theresa Kennett, Valley Vision (Channel 3) did a remake of the movie, titling it “The Conway Girl,” which depicted a day in the life of a female student at Kennett High. Aimee Frechette, Class of 2000, starred as “The Conway Girl.”
Then at 6 p.m., Main Street in Conway Village will be the place to be as the Kennett Homecoming/100th Celebration Parade rolls through town.
There will be food trucks and entertainment planned for the Kennett Middle School campus afterward.
“People can just kind of grab blankets and chairs, sit and relax and enjoy the evening,” Smith said. “Enjoy the entertainment and grab themselves some dinner from the food trucks.”
The next day, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m., a time capsule that was buried in 1974 will be dug up and opened.
At noon, an encore showing of “The Conway Boy” and “The Conway Girl” will take place at the Majestic.
All of the high school sporting events are being moved from the current Kennett High campus to the original playing fields. It will be the first time since 2006, the Eagles will compete there.
At 11 a.m., varsity field hockey, varsity boys soccer, varsity girls soccer and varsity volleyball games are scheduled to be played.
At 12:30 p.m., junior varsity field hockey, boys and girls soccer and volleyball are slated.
At 2 p.m. on Ellis McKeen Memorial Field, the Kennett High football team will play its homecoming game.
Smith added: “We are working to get the governor here to do a proclamation at halftime of the football game. Jen Bradeen is putting together a student choir to do the national anthem, as well as the Kennett Fight Song (“Glory to Kennett”) just before kickoff.”
The committee is also working with the Conway Scenic Railroad to run an Eagle Train on Sept. 23. “They’re going to pick up in North Conway and bring them to Conway, which will help with parking,” Smith said.
“For those who don’t know in the 1920s, ’30s, ’40s and I think it goes into the ’50s, people in North Conway actually rode the train to school every day. So my grandmother who lives in North Conway hopped on the train every morning, rode the train to school and at the end of the day, hopped back on the train and went back home again.”
Tours will be given of the former high school and Richie Hansen, the president of the Alumni Association, Wiggin and Linda Burns have volunteered to talk about the history of the school and share some fun stories.
The committee is kicking off fundraising for the event. It is selling a deck of playing cards with historical Kennett figures and moments on them for $10. KHS 100th apparel — T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts and sweatshirts (starting at $13) — will be available early this summer.
The committee is also looking for business sponsors, class sponsors and cash donations.
“We have challenged classes as a whole to raise money,” Smith said. “We’re asking classes, as a whole to raise $1,000 each. For a class that has 100 people in it, if each person gave us $10, that would give them their $1,000. And with that, we would put a class sign out somewhere on campus, that could be their meeting area.
“I do know that John Colbath (Class of 1967) has challenged the Class of 1982, which just happens to be Lloyd’s class to raise that $1,000 and see who can do it first,” Smith said.
Checks can be made out to Kennett Alumni and mailed to P.O. Box 2583, Conway, N.H. 03818. For more information, go online to kennettalumni.com.
