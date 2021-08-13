EXETER — Jacob Goodwin, a teacher at The Exeter Cooperative Middle School, has been named the 2021 NH History Teacher of the Year, an award presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K-12 American history education.
Goodwin is the son of Jon Goodwin of Bartlett and Ruth Timberlake Earle of South Conway. A 2007 graduate of Kennett High School, he went on to earn a BA in History at the University of New Hampshire before serving with the Americorps affiliate City Year. He returned to the University of New Hampshire as the inaugural City Year Scholar to earn a M.Ed. in Secondary Social Studies Education. In 2015, Goodwin was named a James Madison Memorial Fellow through which he earned an MA in Political Science while taking classes at Georgetown University and UNH. He is passionate about engaging young people as stewards of civic life and inspiring students to help others. He attributes his love of learning and community involvement to his supportive teachers at Pine Tree and Kennett High.
In 2021, parents, students, teachers, and administrators nationwide nominated a record 8,510 teachers for the History Teacher of the Year Award. Amidst a very competitive field, Jacob Goodwin rose to the top in New Hampshire.
Inaugurated in 2004, the History Teacher of the Year Award highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award honors one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and US Territories. In fall 2021, the National History Teacher of the Year will be selected from the pool of state winners.
In addition to an honorarium, Goodwin's school will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials and recognition at a ceremony in New Hampshire.
The 10 finalists for the National History Teacher of the Year Award will be announced on Sept. 9, with the national winner announced later that month.
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education. The institute is the leading non-profit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. Its mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, and the Council of Independent Colleges.
