CONWAY — Kennett High School girls will be skating on a new cooperative hockey team next season.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Classification Committee has approved the request for girls from Kennett High to play on a cooperative high school team joining defending co-champs Berlin-Gorham for the 2020-21 season. It is a two-year agreement.
“I excited for our girls to have the opportunity,” KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver said by phone. “We can reevaluate it in a couple of years, if it’s great we can continue, and if it’s not, we can go back to the way it was. I’m very optimistic that it will work out well.”
Three girls — sophomore Grace Murphy and freshmen Tessa Capozzoli and Lucy Girouard — skated on the KHS boys’ team, which plays in Division III and has 18 members, and was named co-champion after reaching the finals against Berlin-Gorham only to see that same not played and the remainder of the season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NHIAA also named Concord and Berlin-Gorham co-champions in girls ice hockey since the championship game was unable to be played.
The Conway School Board, Berlin School Board and the Gorham, Randolph and Shelburne Cooperative School Board all approved the idea of a cooperative team. The final step was the classification vote.
Kennett had the most girls on its team this past winter in Division III while Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes, John Stark-Hopkinton and Monadnock-Fall Mountain each had one girl on their boys’ teams.
Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter also is happy with the decision. He, Weaver and Mike Lane, coach the Kennett team, supported the move for a cooperative team.
“We believe it is in the best interest of the female athlete,” Carpenter told the Conway School Board on March 9. “(Weaver and Lane) Look at the biggest thing being a more equitable opportunity for the girls to compete with female athletes. It’s not just about playing time, but safety concerns.
He added: “And then they both think that is an opportunity to grow women’s hockey in the valley, where the ultimate goal would be someday that we don't need to be in a co-op, that we'd have enough girls that are participating in hockey that see that there is an avenue for them to play high school hockey and not just having to join a boys team.”
Carpenter, who was the principal at Berlin before coming to Kennett this school year, said the idea of a co-op with Kennett had been discussed in Berlin “by multiple parents for a couple of years.”
There will be a cost to the district of approximately $1,000 per athlete which would go to Berlin to pay for ice time and equipment. The players will have to find their own method of transportation to Berlin.
The move will be the first cooperative sports team Kennett is involved with.
“I think it's a little bit different than anything we've done because we don't have any cooperative teams right now,” Carpenter said. “It looks different and it's easy to say because it looks different, maybe it's not in the best interest, but I've really have weighed this a lot. I do think providing this as an opportunity for our young ladies for ice hockey is a good opportunity for them.”
Girls’ ice hockey was sanctioned by the NHIAA in 2009, and has grown to 16 teams this past winter with half of them being cooperative school district teams.
Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge is the most recent cooperative girls’ ice hockey team after Kearsarge Regional High students joined the Lebanon-Stevens cooperative team in participating in NHIAA-sanctioned girls’ ice hockey last year. Lebanon was on its own until Stevens joined it two seasons before that.
The Kennett girls will have to travel through Pinkham Notch to practice and will play their home games in Berlin’s Notre Dame Arena.
Chairman Joe Lentini supports the cooperative.
“I've driven through the notch a few times myself, and sometimes in bad conditions and if it's really bad, I just don't do it. But sometimes I just drive through slowly. I'm more concerned that if I had a daughter about some 6’4” 250-pound guy slamming into her, then I would driving through the notch because you can’t control that as much. So anyway, again, I'm not a hockey fan, but I very much totally in favor of equity in sports.”
Board member Randy Davison was concerned about the travel for the KHS players.
“The safety issue going up to the notch that we're putting on families and students is an issue I have and the liability that families would take on is a concern,” he said. “I also have a concern that we have a great hockey program in this town and losing the identity of being an Eagle, I think is an issue.”
“The idea of the students not being Kennett High athletes, they are Kennett athletes,” said Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, whose daughter Tessa would be making the move to the cooperative team, said. “The girls are still Kennett High hockey players.”
Davison, who along with Cheri Sullivan voted against the cooperative, read a letter from former Eagle Leah Canavari, who was the lone girl on 2016-17 state championship team. She opposed the cooperative team.
“In my mind, a combined hockey team means splitting ice time between both rinks,” she wrote. “I think they're asking too much for the girls. The notch can be really nasty in the winter to drive through, especially daily and nightly. There's no way it would make more girls interested in playing if it is a challenge just to get to a practice. The practices should be split between locations, not just in Berlin.”
She continued: “Lastly, in this day and age, it is not rare to see girls playing on boys teams. I think it is a great representation of Kennett’s values including respect, fairness and it supports the idea of eliminating sexism in our school. To bystanders watching the only girl or one or a few girls on all-boys hockey team may look wrong or scary, but I wouldn't be where I am today without that experience.
“I learned how to be the one who stands out differently in a group. I also learned how to work hard for something without expecting any reward in return, like playing time. Playing time did not matter much to me, I played Kennett hockey because I have a lot of love for the game. And I wanted to improve my skills. Every practice made me a better hockey player. I wouldn't be playing club hockey at the University of Vermont if it wasn't for playing that one year with the boys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.