CONWAY — Abutters to the Conway Area Humane Society in Conway Village are taking the town zoning board of adjustment to court over its decision to approve an outdoor kennel because the resultant barking creates a hardship.

A “hearing on the merits” is set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee. Two hours are allotted for the bench trial before Judge Mark Attorri.

