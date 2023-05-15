CONWAY — Abutters to the Conway Area Humane Society in Conway Village are taking the town zoning board of adjustment to court over its decision to approve an outdoor kennel because the resultant barking creates a hardship.
A “hearing on the merits” is set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee. Two hours are allotted for the bench trial before Judge Mark Attorri.
The suit was filed by Amy Snow, et al., last Dec. 29 after the ZBA on Dec. 21, 2022, voted 3-2 to deny abutters’ request for them to review their approval of the outdoor kennel.
Other plaintiffs in the suit are Mark and Kat Thompson and Steve Larson of Conway. They are all representing themselves in court.
The abutters first approached the ZBA on Nov. 16, 2022, after the humane society, at 223 East Main St., built 12 outdoor kennels and started using them in August.
“The barking dogs caused undue hardship to the abutters on Aug. 19, 2022,” the suit says. “We are requesting the court reverse the approval given by town of Conway Zoning Board. We are requesting the kennels be dismantled.”
The building permit for a 20-by-50-foot concrete slab with open walls and a roof was approved by town staff in fall of 2021. The contractor, Gordon Cormack Construction, wrote on the application it was for a “dog run” and not a kennel. The builder said he thought the two terms were interchangeable, but CAHS Executive Director Tim Westwig said later that if it had been labeled “kennel,” it would have gone before the town planning board.
He said the outdoor kennel was built for $40,000 as part of a $100,000 grant the society got from the N.H. Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund.
After neighbors complained about the noise, Assistant Building Inspector Jeremy Gibbs issued a cease-and-desist order on Aug. 31. That led the society going back to the ZBA on Nov. 16, seeking a special exception to use the kennels.
At that hearing, Snow said: “Every time a car goes down that (access) road, those dogs go off and they’re barking for 20 minutes or more.”
“They have 25 acres. They could have put those kennels anywhere else on the south side of the building,” Snow said, adding, “I can’t sit on my deck that I just spent over $5,000 on because of the incessant dog barking.”
Westwig said siting the kennel on the south side would have meant a longer walk for staff and the dogs.
The ZBA by a 5-0 vote ultimately approved th special exception for the facility, noting it met the town’s criteria — and that while they sympathized with abutters on the noise issue, there is no reference to noise levels in the town’s zoning ordinance regarding kennels.
The next day Snow appealed, asking for a rehearing, which the ZBA denied.
Voting in the majority to deny rehearing were chair John Colbath, vice chair Andrew Chalmers and Jon Hebert. Luigi Bartolomeo and alternate Steve Steiner were in the minority.
Among Snow’s contentions were that “approving special exceptions based on isolating one particular ordinance without taking into account the whole of the intent of the zoning board does more harm than good to the general welfare, health, peace and safety of the town.”
Despite Snow’s argument, the board felt there was no new information to change their earlier ruling nor any procedural errors, although Bartolomeo (who has since left the board) said he had learned new information about the Humane Society’s efforts to mitigate the noise issues.
Bartolomeo said he had learned from Humane Society board member Tad Furtado about mitigation steps the animal shelter was taking to lessen noise from the outdoor kennel.
But Colbath, the chair, told him that his update was not pertinent to the question of a rehearing.
The town’s attorney, Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office in Fryeburg, Maine, answered the abutters’ suit on March 1. “It is admitted that the ZBA approved the building of the kennels,” said Dennis. “The allegation that the abutters proved a nuisance and a hardship is denied.”
He said the ZBA determined that the humane society’s property met the minimum lot size, met the setbacks required, had a plan to remove animal waste and the animals would be kept inside between 6 p.m.-8 a.m., which is consistent with the town noise ordinance passed in 2021.
“Wherefore, the ZBA respectfully prays that this honorable court grant the following relief,” said Dennis. “A. Affirm the ZBA’s Nov. 16, 2022, approval that is the subject of plaintiff’s complaint; and B. grant such other and further relief as may be just and equitable.”
Reporter Tom Eastman contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.