CONWAY — Nancy Kelemen, the chair of the Bartlett School Board, was unanimously re-elected as the chair of the SAU 9 Board at its reorganization meeting last Thursday at the Professional Development Center in Conway Village.

The SAU 9 Board is made up of 27 school board members. On hand for the vote were Daniel Bianchino and Tim Sorgi of Albany, Emily Calderwood, Scott Grant and Andrew Light of Bartlett; Randy Davison, Mike DiGregorio, Barbara Lyons and Amy Snow of Conway; Monique Hebert of Eaton; and Genn Anzaldi, Jerry Dougherty and Darlene Ference of Jackson.

