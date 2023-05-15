Randy Davison, the longest serving member of the Conway board at 15 years, was elected vice chair of the SAU 9 Board at its reorganization meeting in the Professional Development Center at SAU 9 on Thursday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
The Jackson Three? From left: Genn Anzaldi and Jerry Dougherty introduced themselves to the SAU 9 Board on Thursday as being from Jackson. Mike DiGregorio, accidentally followed suit saying he was from Jackson, too, but the chair of the Conway board quickly corrected himself. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Bartlett’s Nancy Kelemen was reelected as the chair of the SAU 9 Board at its reorganization meeting in the Professional Development Center at SAU 9 on Thursday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Nancy Kelemen, the chair of the Bartlett School Board, was unanimously re-elected as the chair of the SAU 9 Board at its reorganization meeting last Thursday at the Professional Development Center in Conway Village.
The SAU 9 Board is made up of 27 school board members. On hand for the vote were Daniel Bianchino and Tim Sorgi of Albany, Emily Calderwood, Scott Grant and Andrew Light of Bartlett; Randy Davison, Mike DiGregorio, Barbara Lyons and Amy Snow of Conway; Monique Hebert of Eaton; and Genn Anzaldi, Jerry Dougherty and Darlene Ference of Jackson.
At the SAU 9 Board’s first meeting since March and April school district voting, Superintendent Kevin Richard started by asking for nominations for chair. Dougherty nominated Kelemen, and Anzaldi seconded
No other names were put forward for the post. Keleman, who abstained from the vote, was elected 13-0-1.
“Thank you, everyone, for the support,” said Kelemen, who has been chair since 2015.
“I do enjoy being the chair,” she said after the meeting. “(But) the chair is no more important than the other 26 members of the board. All I do is run the meeting and make sure everyone who wants to be is heard.”
Her first order of business was to solicit nominations for vice chair. Joe Mosca of Conway had been the incumbent but did not run for re-election to the school board in April.
Grant nominated Davison, and DiGregorio offered a second. Davison, the longest-serving member of the Conway board at 15 years, was elected 13-0-1.
“I’m honored and humbled,” Davison said, adding, “We’ve got a lot of work to do,”
There was a light moment at the outset of the meeting. Richard asked the members to go around the table to introduce themselves and the towns they represented.
Anzaldi and Dougherty, seated next to each other, both stated their names, followed by “Jackson.” On the other side of Dougherty was DiGregorio, who introduced himself and then stated, “Jackson,” which drew a few looks of surprise and plenty of laughter.
“I’m sorry, I was somewhere else for a moment,” DiGregorio, the chair of the Conway board, said with a grin.
“You were in Jackson, and that’s all right,” Anzaldi quickly replied.
