Bartlett School Board - chair nominations - Rob Clark and Nancy Kelemen

During nominations for the chair of the Bartlett School Board on Tuesday, member Rob Clark (right) nominated Emily Calderwood (not pictured) for the post over sitting chair Nancy Keleman (left), who was eventually elected in a 3-2 vote. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

BARTLETT — In her first vote since being elected in March to another three-year Bartlett School Board term, Nancy Kelemen broke a tie Tuesday. She cast the deciding vote, and it was for herself to remain as the board’s chair.

Kelemen, in her 15th year on the board, has been chair since 2019 when she took over from Vicki Harlow who retired after serving 27 years, including the last 22 as chair.

