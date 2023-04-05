During nominations for the chair of the Bartlett School Board on Tuesday, member Rob Clark (right) nominated Emily Calderwood (not pictured) for the post over sitting chair Nancy Keleman (left), who was eventually elected in a 3-2 vote. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
BARTLETT — In her first vote since being elected in March to another three-year Bartlett School Board term, Nancy Kelemen broke a tie Tuesday. She cast the deciding vote, and it was for herself to remain as the board’s chair.
Kelemen, in her 15th year on the board, has been chair since 2019 when she took over from Vicki Harlow who retired after serving 27 years, including the last 22 as chair.
And in the previous four years, Kelemen ran unopposed for chair.
School Superintendent Kevin Richard chaired the start of the meeting, the first since the March 14 elections, asking for nominations for chair.
Board member Rob Clark immediately nominated Emily Calderwood, who offered a second.
When Richard asked if there were other nominations for the post, board member Scott Grant nominated Kelemen and Andrew Light offered a second.
Turning to Kelemen, Clark said: “I don’t mind saying that this is nothing against you. I think I am the one who convinced you to be on the board, so sorry for that.”
He praised the board’s new strategic plan, which Calderwood helmed as the committee chair.
“I think that we ... are kind of at a point where we can’t just have the status quo,” he said. “We need to really be aggressive, both grade-wise, curriculum-wise, pay-wise and everything else.”
To Kelemen, he said, “Again, nothing against you, I think we’re at a point that having somebody new who’s going to look at things a little differently, bring perhaps some different ideas is what we need.”
He added: “I know that Emily’s only been on the board for a couple of years, but I see that as a benefit because I think it’s looking at things from a different perspective. … I do feel that Emily has the wherewithal to be an effective chairperson.”
Grant praised Calderwood’s work on the strategic plan but backed Kelemen.
“Nancy can run a meeting very well,” he said. “We don’t agree all the time, but I do support her. I could go either way, but I’ve made my decision already.”
Light, the board’s vice chair last year, also supported Kelemen.
“I’ve worked with Nancy on the board for a number of years now, I don’t know how many, but it’s been a long time,” he said. “I think her experience brings a good wealth of knowledge to the table. I would just like to see her continue on and pass down some more information that all of us can learn from.”
Richard called for the vote, starting with those in favor of Calderwood. Clark and Calderwood raised their hands. Then he asked for those who wanted Kelemen, which led to Grant, Light and Kelemen raising their hands.
“We’ve got three for Nancy, so it’s your meeting,” Richard told Kelemen.
Kelemen moved from the side table to front and center and asked for nominations for vice chair.
Grant nominated Calderwood, and Light seconded his motion. There were no other nominations, and Calderwood was elected unanimously.
In a follow-up interview Wednesday, Kelemen, who is also the current chair of the SAU 9 Board, said she enjoys being chair and praised her colleagues.
“I think we have a very strong board,” she said. “We have a dedicated group committed to this district.”
The board agreed to continue its meeting schedule, convening on the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the community room. Members also agreed to let the chairman vote on all matters, not just to break a tie.
