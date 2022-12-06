OSSIPEE — A former Bartlett man was acquitted last week by a Carroll County Superior Court jury on all charges of sexual assault and witness tampering.
Justin Degrande, 39, was indicted in November 2021 on one count of felonious sexual assault and three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault for allegedly assaulting a girl age 8 or older between January 2015-December 2018 in Bartlett.
Degrande was indicted again in July for allegedly offering in 2021 to pay off the debts of the girl’s mother in exchange for her dropping the charges against him.
The trial took place Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The not guilty verdicts came on Dec. 2.
"It was very emotional for me," said Degrande. "I shed some tears for sure, and the feeling was unexplainable, to be honest; to know that this was over and I can put it behind me and move on."
In May, Degrande filed court paperwork stating he would be living in Jacksonville in Florida, a state where one of the girl’s family members lives.
This upset the girl's family, who brought it to the Sun's attention over the summer.
The mother said: “It bothers my daughter because she was, like, if they’re letting him do this all scot-free and stuff, what are they going to do in the long run?” The aunt, who lives in Florida, said the girl and her family wonder if they are safe or not.
Degrande said his bail conditions allowed him to move to Florida, and he obeyed the terms.
"They let me on PR (personal recognizance), and I moved to Florida. That was it. It was as simple as that, you know, I didn't have any kind of conditions that stopped me from doing that. And, you know, I kept keeping up with my court dates, I showed up to every one of them."
Asked what he's going to do next, Degrande said he may stay down south and try to start a business, perhaps doing electrical work or landscaping. He also has experience cleaning short-term rentals and being a breakfast cook. He said his name was "ruined" in New Hampshire after the charges came down.
He said he worked in Florida for a while building swimming pools but got fired after the company learned of his trial.
"I've got a good work ethic and a lot of different skills that I can bring forward to do something," he said.
The case was tried by Assistant Carroll County Attorney Chris Mignanelli, and DeGrande was represented by Justin Littlefield and Alan Hassler Public Defender's Office. Judge Mark Attorri presided.
The girl's aunt stands by her niece.
"I feel like New Hampshire's justice system failed another victim," said Courtney Welch, who gave permission to use her name. "This is exactly why victims don'tcome forward until years later, because no one believes them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.