Justin Degrande

Justin Degrande, formerly of Bartlett, said he is eager to move on with his life after being acquitted of sexual assault and witness tampering charges. (COURTESY PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — A former Bartlett man was acquitted last week by a Carroll County Superior Court jury on all charges of sexual assault and witness tampering. 

Justin Degrande, 39, was indicted in November 2021 on one count of felonious sexual assault and three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault for allegedly assaulting a girl age 8 or older between January 2015-December 2018 in Bartlett.

