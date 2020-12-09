OSSIPEE — A Carroll County circuit judge has ordered a local woman to vacate her mobile home, where she was keeping from 50-100 birds, including fowl such as ducks, chickens and geese, as well as several dogs.
The woman, Christine Harris, 67, says it was all a misunderstanding and the town of Ossipee and Judge Melissa Vetanze are persecuting her.
Town Administrator Matt Sawyer Jr., also the town’s health officer, spoke about Vetanze’s order regarding Harris’ trailer at 46 Stoneview Road at Monday’s selectmen’s meeting.
The judge said photos of the trailer gave the town probable cause to support an administrative inspection warrant. She said the photos “depict mountains of garbage, an old dilapidated dumpster overflowing with garbage, miscellaneous debris and refuse, various cages, tarps and rubble, along with one dog and multiple fowl appearing to reside among the debris,” said Vetanze.
“Ms. Harris acknowledged that her mobile home was occupied by herself along with ducks, turkeys and chickens,” the judge said.
Sawyer, who said he had been working on the case with code enforcement officer Rick Cousins, said: “I issued an order to vacate … and that was challenged in court, and the town won.
He said the situation at the mobile has become “a health concern for an entire neighborhood.”
Sawyer said he began fielding complaints last spring and those complaints intensified over the summer. In late August, police issued Harris a letter outlining Sawyer’s concerns about the property.
Sawyer said he returned Oct. 8 to see if improvements were made and he said there were not.
Vetanze granted the town the administrative inspection warrant Oct. 29. On Nov. 6, Sawyer issued an order for Harris to vacate the trailer. The order was also sent to the property owner, named in court as Dana Lewis of Camden, S.C. Harris said Lewis is her private mortgage holder.
In a handwritten motion dated Nov. 16, Harris said: “To get warrant town administrator lied abut everything. Has condemned my property illegally and want that order vacated not to come forward again. If not request hearing.”
Vetanze affirmed Sawyer’s vacate order on Nov. 24. The town said it sought the warrant because of accumulated household garbage and animal waste, birds and dogs being kept in unsanitary conditions, rats, a lack of running water and a lack of sewage disposal on the property.
Harris told the Sun on Tuesday she is appealing the case to the state Supreme Court, asking them to do a judicial review of Vetanze’s handling of the case, which she called unfair because she was prevented from cross-examining witnesses. She is hoping to find a lawyer to help her.
“As far as I’m concerned, I am being persecuted,” said Harris, who considers herself a hobby farmer.
Harris said she spent a month in the hospital after breaking her leg and hip and blowing out her knee in May. During that time, a friend had offered to take care of her animals.
But, she said, when she walked into the home, “it was disgusting. He was feeding my house dog on the bed. There were ducks in my bedroom. And there was, in plain English, s*** from one end to the other.”
Harris, who said she has since replaced that trailer, said she tried to clean it up and fix her well. She says she had a full dumpster to prove it.
Vetanze said Harris admitted she didn’t know that when she flushed the toilet it was simply going on the ground under the trailer. Harris said she cleaned that area with a hose because it’s where the birds would shelter themselves.
According to Vetanzie, Harris said after she was informed her waste was just going on the ground, she started dumping her waste directly into the “sewer tank,” but Ventanze appeared skeptical that was really happening.
“The pictures of this area undermine her credibility in that regard,” said Vetanze. “Regardless, that issue alone is sufficient basis for the court to affirm the order to vacate.”
Harris, in a phone interview, said someone damaged the septic pipes on the ruined trailer.
Vetanze said estimates were that over 100 birds lived on the property and the waste they generated was another reason for the order. “The untreated human sewage, plus the volume of animal waste alone is a nuisance and poses a danger to the neighbors and the local groundwater,” said Vetanze. “The overall condition of the property is not healthy or safe to the occupant.”
Harris told the Sun that right now, she has about 40 adult birds and 10-15 juveniles. She has five dogs.
On Tuesday, the Sun asked town attorney Richard Sager of Sager & Smith PLLC whether the town had any obligation to help Harris and what might become of the animals.
“For a number of reasons, neither the town nor I can answer your questions regarding possible public assistance or as to what might happen with the animals,” said Sager. “This continues to be a fluid situation is about all I can say.”
