Amy Snow v ZBA 51723

Conway resident Amy Snow rises to address Carroll County Superior Court Judge Mark Attorri on Wednesday. At right, the ZBA’s lawyer, Jason Dennis, takes notes. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — In response to the town’s approval of an outdoor kennel last winter, neighbors of the Conway Area Humane Society took the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment to court this week.

A hearing on the merits of “Amy Snow et al. v. Town of Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment” took place Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee, with Judge Mark Attorri presiding.

