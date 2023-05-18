CONWAY — In response to the town’s approval of an outdoor kennel last winter, neighbors of the Conway Area Humane Society took the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment to court this week.
A hearing on the merits of “Amy Snow et al. v. Town of Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment” took place Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee, with Judge Mark Attorri presiding.
Snow, along with fellow abutters Mark and Kat Thompson and Steve Larson, all of Conway, represented themselves in court.
Attorney Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office of Fryeburg, Maine, represented the ZBA, none of whose members attended the hearing.
“I’m happy to hear from any of you as to why you believe that this decision (by the ZBA) is not lawful or unjust,” said Attorri.
The suit was filed Dec. 29, 2022, after the ZBA on Dec. 21 voted 3-2 to deny the abutters’ request that the board review its approval of the outdoor kennel.
The building permit for a 20-by-50-foot concrete slab with open walls and a roof was approved by town staff in the fall of 2021. The contractor, Gordon Cormack Construction, wrote on the application that it was for a “dog run” and not a kennel. The builder said he thought the two terms were interchangeable, but CAHS Executive Director Tim Westwig said later that if it had been labeled “kennel,” it would have gone before the town planning board.
The abutters first approached the ZBA on Nov. 16, 2022, after the humane society, which is located at 223 East Main St., built 12 outdoor kennels and started using them in August.
“The barking dogs caused undue hardship to the abutters on Aug. 19, 2022,” the abutters’ suit says.
“We are requesting the court reverse the approval given by town of Conway Zoning Board. We are requesting the kennels be dismantled.”
After they complained about the noise, Assistant Building Inspector Jeremy Gibbs issued a cease-and-desist order on Aug. 31 that blocked the use of the outdoor kennel. The abutters haven’t heard the dogs since then.
That led the humane society to return to the ZBA on Nov. 16, seeking a special exception to use the kennel. The ZBA granted the special exception. Snow sought reconsideration and was denied in December. So, she went to court and stood before Attorri on Wednesday.
During the bench trial, Snow said the ZBA looked at the kennel ordinance “in isolation” and approved the project without looking at the overall purpose of the zoning ordinance.
“Their (zoning ordinances’) purpose is to promote health and general welfare,” said Snow, adding that the ordinances apply to all buildings and structures and that the zoning board may grant relief from hardships in the form of a variance if the land use isn’t a nuisance.
“We feel this is a hardship for us ... and this also definitely constitutes a nuisance for the abutters,” Snow said.
Mark Thompson told the judge his wife has migraines and the barking dogs make it so she can’t enjoy their yard.
But Dennis said the abutters didn’t provide grounds for an appeal with their complaint about barking dogs being a hardship.
“I understand that,” said Attorri to Dennis. “I take that (abutter’s argument) to mean the decision of the ZBA is unreasonable.”
Dennis also said the arguments that Snow made pertained to variances but in fact, the ZBA had granted a special exception, not a variance.
Variances are given to projects that otherwise would be expressly prohibited or if a specific ordinance doesn’t say if the project would be allowed.
A special exception is given to projects that are allowed by the zoning ordinance if certain conditions are met, said Dennis.
“Unfortunately, here, this isn’t a variance where those types of things (noise) are weighed,” said Dennis. “If you meet the criteria, you do get a special exception.”
The criteria for a special exception, at the time of the ZBA vote, included a minimum of 2 acres of land, setbacks from property lines, a plan for animal waste and a stipulation that the animals must be kept inside from 6 p.m.-8 a.m.
Dennis added that the town’s noise ordinance is actually less restrictive and mandates shorter quiet hours than the Humane Society’s special exception.
In response to the general welfare argument, Dennis said one could argue that the kennel increases the general welfare in the town of Conway.
“The analysis cuts both ways,” Dennis.
But Snow said the kennel was simply an amenity and not necessary for the shelter to operate.
“They built those outdoor kennels because they felt that it would be better for the dogs if they were outside for a few hours,” said Snow. “It’s not that those kennels are housing strays or runaways; the actual building itself is a state-of-the-art building.”
In response to a question by Attorri, Dennis said if the abutters lose in this case it would not hurt their chances if they decide to sue the Humane Society later on.
Since the special exception was granted, Snow and others changed the ordinance by petitioning an article that was approved by town voters in April to add new criteria for the residential agricultural district to to prevent nuisances and to protect property values. However, that updated ordinance language was not germane to their court case.
“They’ve done a good job of making a fix going forward that would help avoid this problem potentially in the future,” said Dennis. “That doesn’t solve this problem. The ZBA acted based on what the zoning ordinance had to say with regard to the special exception at the time.”
Attorri didn’t make a decision from the bench. “I will take it under advisement and look at everything very closely,” he said, adding, “I never get decisions out as quickly as I would like.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.