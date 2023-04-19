eric

Granite Recovery Centers founder Eric Spofford sued NHPR about a story it ran last year. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

BRENTWOOD — The defamation lawsuit that Eric Spofford filed against New Hampshire Public Radio for a story accusing him of sexual misconduct has been dismissed, with the judge giving Spofford 30 days to amend his complaint to include allegations of “actual malice.”

Rockingham Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire granted NHPR’s motion to dismiss Monday, determining that Spofford, founder and former owner of Granite Recovery Centers, is a limited-purpose public figure and therefore must prove actual malice, which requires a higher burden of proof to prevail in a defamation suit.

