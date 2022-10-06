judge

Dean Shalhoup/Nashua Telegraph file photoSuperior Court Judge Jacalyn Colburn is pictured on the bench in this file photo.

NASHUA — A Superior Court judge Wednesday dismissed a challenge to new Executive Council and state Senate districts, citing the constitutional independence of the three branches of government and no specific constitutional prohibition on gerrymandering.

Hillsborough South Superior Court Judge Jacalyn Colburn said the plaintiffs, who include a number of state Democratic voters, including former House Speaker Terie Norelli, claimed the redrawn districts approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Chris Sununu, were politically gerrymandered to give their party an overwhelming majority in the Senate and Executive Council.

