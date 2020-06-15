CONWAY — There was a whole lot of honking, beeping, yelling, waving, clapping and cheering last Friday afternoon at John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway.
In the past, the Falcons traditionally closed out their school year with staff lining the bus loop on Pine Street, giving hugs to the students and waving goodbye as the buses headed out.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that plan had to change. Students and teachers have been doing school remotely over the internet for the final third of the school session, and the school building is effectively closed.
“We love the end-of-the-year celebration,” said Kim Whigham, who teaches kindergarten/first grade, “but everyone knew we couldn’t do this the way we have in the past."
However, she said, "we all wanted to do something special.”
According to Principal Danielle Nutting, it was Whigham who came up with a plan to do a student celebration caravan at the school.
“This was Kim Whigham's idea back in April,” she said, “and the day far exceeded our wildest expectations. It couldn’t have been a better day.”
Whigham's idea, Nutting said, "was to utilize the JFS bus loop to create a ‘reverse’ parade, where instead of staff driving around to see families" — which staff from the three elementary schools did back in April — "families would drive through to see the staff.
“We worked to reimagine our traditional end of year send-off where the buses drive around the bus loop several times, with honking, waving and cheering,” she said.
Nutting said a committee worked throughout May to bring Whigham’s vision to reality, "while staying within the guidelines of the CDC and DHHS in order to keep all of our students, families and staff safe during the celebration.”
Faculty reached out to families of current John Fuller students along with this fall’s scheduled incoming students, inviting them to come to the school on June 12.
The new kindergartners' families kicked off the event, arriving at 12:30 p.m., with grades K-1 arriving 15 minutes later, followed by grades 2-3 and grades 4-5.
Families got into the spirit of the afternoon, decorating their vehicles. A host of youngsters made signs with their name and grade on it for staff to recognize them.
“There were tons of signs, balloons and even bubble guns,” said Nutting.
Sixth-graders arrived at 1:45 p.m. for their loop of honor and following that took part in a sixth-grade promotion ceremony.
Nutting said all 28 of the sixth-grade families attended the ceremony.
They parked in the school parking lot. "One by one, the sixth-grader names were announced, then their family cars puledl forward,” Nutting explained. “The student got out and had a picture taken in front of the John H. Fuller Elementary sign, then took their goodie bag, with their promotion certificate, any awards they received, a slideshow flash drive and some JFS memorabilia and returned to the car.”
She added: “It was a great way to celebrate our students, along with all the success our students and families have had during remote learning. You could feel the emotion of the celebration."
