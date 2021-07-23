By Heather Phillips, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — As the 24th Annual Climb Against Cancer approaches on Sept. 18, one of the distinctive aspects is the memory markers that are displayed along the mountain. Last year’s move to an all-virtual platform proved successful, and the organization felt it was important to keep as many traditional elements as possible to the in-person event.
One of the ways they were able to do so was through the continuation of honoring those that have passed by placing markers prominently on the virtual event page allowing all family and friends, near and far view the “Memory Wall.”
This year, you can honor your loved one two ways: through the traditional markers displaced on the climb path and on the virtual event page.
The signs mark the celebration of life and memory of our loved ones that have passed in their fight against cancer. The original marker was for Jennifer Hill, a 26-year-old native of North Conway whose brother Doug and a group of UNH alumni got together to help Jennifer who was battling cancer and had no health insurance due to her status as a part-time UNH graduate student and part-time employee of the National Forest Service.
What started out as a way to help the sister of a close friend has now become one of the most recognized community-based public charities in New Hampshire.
The Climb Against Cancer is an annual event held in September at Cranmore Mountain Resort. It has become symbolic of the hurdles that cancer patients, survivors, and their families must overcome to win the battle against cancer. Many people participate to celebrate survivorship; others come to commemorate the lives of those who lost the battle with cancer.
If you would like to purchase a memory marker for your loved one, a friend or neighbor please contact Wendy Holmes at wholmesscrapper@yahoo.com or (603) 662-5874 or purchase one online starting July 25. Deadline is Sept 14.
Jen’s Friends Climb Against Cancer event will launch the hybrid event this Sunday, July 25 through Saturday, Sept. 18. Registration can be done online at jensfriends.org Voted Best Charitable Organization & Best Charity Event – Climb Against Cancer in the Mt. Washington Valley, Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation is a 100 percent volunteer run organization and 100 percent of monies raised go directly to support Mt. Washington Valley residents who are battling cancer.
Currently helping 71 families in New Hampshire and western Maine, the foundation pays clients’ non-medical expenses, such as rent, utilities, groceries, and transportation costs to medical appointments. For more information about Jen’s Friends and the Climb Against Cancer, go to jensfriends.org.
