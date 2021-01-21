BARTLETT — Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, the first school in SAU 9 to go fully remote this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will stay remote until at least Jan. 29.
With 12 cases since Jan. 9, school officials are treating this as a cluster case.
A coronavirus cluster, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, occurs when there is a concentration of infections in the same area at the same time.
Four cases of coronavirus were reported at the preschool- through-eighth-grade school on Jan. 9, prompting officials to order remote learning for 10 days.
The quarantine period would have ended Tuesday, but with eight new cases there, including one Wednesday, Superintendent Kevin Richard said staff and students should remain remote with the hope of returning to face-to-face learning on Feb. 1.
JBES has an enrollment of 177 students. Of those, 22 have been doing distance learning from the beginning of the school year.
Richard said the entire school is undergoing “a thorough deep cleaning” in preparation for a return at some point in the future.
“The ultimate goal is to get back to face-to-face as soon as it’s safe to,” he said Thursday, adding, “This is kind of wake-up call for people who have gotten a little lax on this. We need to tighten things up at the school and in the community.”
Richard sent a letter out to families Thursday afternoon, notifying them of the remote extension.
“Currently, there are a significant number of staff and/or students of JBES with positive COVID-19 cases,” he wrote. “The school building is undergoing additional cleaning measures this week, and we are evaluating class cohorts and schedules for possible changes.
"As a result of the current conditions, all JBES students will continue fully remote instruction Jan. 25-Jan. 29. Co-curricular activities are postponed during this period. Recognizing that remote instruction creates difficulties for our students, families and staff, we will bring our students back into the facility as soon as conditions permit.”
Richard also addressed meals for students during the extension with a link (tinyurl.com/yxhvkdsn) to a meal request form.
“Meals requested on the form can be picked up Monday, Jan. 25, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at JBES and again on Wednesday, Jan. 27, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.,” he wrote. “Park in front of the school by the main entrance and call the office (603) 374-2331. A staff member will bring the meals to you, along with any learning materials provided by teachers.”
If other arrangements are needed, people should contact family liaison Beth Corbett by email at b_corbett@sau9.org or call (802) 331-0570.
Richard also asked families to monitor kids for coronavirus symptoms.
“Continue to screen children for symptoms daily, and keep children home even for mild symptoms,” he wrote. “If your child develops symptoms of COVID-19 you should contact your child’s medical provider for guidance. If a positive case is identified contact the school nurse (603-374-2331)."
There have been 59 cases of the virus in SAU 9. But the district saw a spike in post-holiday COVID cases, with 21 current cases in the seven schools in the SAU.
Kennett High, which reported another positive case on Thursday, currently has 112 students and staff in quarantine.
“What we’re seeing is more people having to quarantine if they are involved in different activities such as extra-curricular,” Richard said. “We’re trying to air on the side of caution so we don’t do anything to contribute to the spread.”
On Wednesday, Richard confirmed a case on the Kennett hockey team that forced the Wednesday and Saturday games with Laconia-Inter-Lakes-Winnisquam to be canceled.
Kennett is scheduled to host Berlin-Gorham next Wednesday (6:30 p.m. at Ham Arena) in what will be the first meeting between the current Division III co-champions.
The two schools had been scheduled to play for the championship last March 14, but the game was canceled by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association due to COVID, and the two teams were recognized as co-champions on March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.