RANDOLPH — One year after seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were killed in a crash with a pickup on Route 2, members and friends gathered here last weekend to share stories and memories of their loved ones.
“We’ve come a long way in a year,” said Midge Melendy of Taunton, Mass. “We’re healing,” she said.
Unlike a year ago, when they were dealing with the shock and immediate aftermath of the crash that their friends’ lives, Melendy said this weekend they were able to share memories and laugh about the good times they had, although she said there were still some tears.
Staying again at the Jefferson View Motel & Cabins, many gathered last Saturday night outside around the fire to trade stories.
On Sunday morning, the group of about 100 walked across Route 2 to the roadside area closest to the crash site for a brief memorial service. Then they traveled to Gorham, where the club hosted a memorial luncheon for members of Gorham Fire and EMS.
Jim MacDonald, a member of the Jarheads, a group composed of honorary discharged Marines, said they are a tight brotherhood.
MacDonald took a day off and drove from his home on the South Shore in Massachusetts to attend the memorial weekend. He said it was good for the club to get together and that releasing some emotion made people feel better.
Melendy said the club was also touched by seeing the hundreds of motorcyclists who stopped at the Fallen Seven monument over the weekend.
The steel replica of the five riderless motorcycles was dedicated last fall on land owned by the motel and will be a permanent memorial.
Last week, in preparation of the one-year anniversary, Recycled Percussion, which oversaw creating the monument, had a small parking area constructed next to it.
Robert Hall of Berlin, Mass., said he and his wife made the ride up to see the monument Sunday in order to show their support. He said Jarheads do a lot of good work for their communities.
Hall said he happened to be on a motorcycle tour last year when he heard about the Randolph crash. He said a motorcyclist’s biggest fear is a vehicle crossing the double yellow line.
The incident occurred shortly after 15 Jarhead members had set out from the Jefferson View Motel on the evening of June 21, 2019, headed to the American Legion in Gorham.
It was Friday night, and they were going to work out final details for their annual meeting there the next day.
Just minutes after starting out on Route 2, the group of motorcyclists collided with a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer driven by Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 24, of West Springfield, Mass.
Killed were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Aaron Perry, 45, of Lee; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Edward and Joan Corr, both 58 of Lakeview, Mass. Three others were injured.
The crash has been called among the worst in the state’s history, and longtime emergency responders compared the scene to a war zone.
“It was supposed to be a helluva weekend, and instead we had a weekend of hell,” Melendy said.
Zhukovskyy has been charged with 23 felony charges, including seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, and seven counts of manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty to all and is being held without bail at the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown.
