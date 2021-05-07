JACKSON — Voters will head to the polls next Tuesday at the Whitney Community Center from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., with no contested races. They will also act on a proposed increase to short-term rental application fees.
Article 2 seeks to increase the $50 application fee for short-term rental permits instituted last year to a new rate of $150. The process requires applicants to seek a conditional use permit from selectmen after planning board review.
The article was unanimously proposed by selectmen 3-0 and also recommended by the planning board, 7-0.
At the 2020 Jackson Town Meeting residents voted to make short-term rentals legal in the rural residential district.
Former selectman Frank DiFruscio was recruited to run for the three-year term on the board of selectmen and agreed to run for the three-year term out of a sense of community service and putting his past experience on the board to good use.
He has said he does not plan to run for another term after this term is up.
He is running for the seat being vacated by Richard Bennett, who opted not to run for re-election. DiFruscio will join current selectmen John Allen and Barbara Campbell on the board.
DiFruscio previously served from 1988-2003.
Other names appearing on the ballot unopposed include: trustee of trust funds, three years: incumbent Helene Malesky; trustee of cemeteries, three years: incumbent Lee Phillips; supervisor of the checklist, three years: Christopher D. Bridge, who was appointed and is now running; library trustee, three years: incumbent Darlene Ference; and a second library trustee seat, three years: Helen Wasco.
Town reports are available at the library and online. For more information, go to jackson-nh.org or call (603) 383-4223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.