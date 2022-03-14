JACKSON — In an unprecedented move, voters at the annual Jackson School Meeting cut the operating budget by $100,000 on March 3. Citizens also voted down a $250,000 article that was for expanding Jackson Grammar School to include pre-kindergarten space.
There were seven warrant articles, including the school budget of $2,854,739, which the school board (Genn Anzaldi, Majka Bernhardt, Jerry Dougherty, Darlene Florence and Kate Fournier) supported 5-0.
The budget was actually down $139,621 from last year ($2,993,118).
But former board member Peter Benson had “concerns over the direction of the school” with both the budget and Article 6 (to raise and appropriate $250,000 for school renovation).
“It’s seed money, as opposed to budgeting the whole amount,” Anzaldi, chair of the board, said last month. “We know that building materials are through the roof right now. We’re being mindful of the economy,” she said.
School Superintendent Kevin Richard said Jackson last year approved a $70,000 warrant article for an architectural study of the proposed school renovation.
“They did a needs assessment, and one of the questions that came up was could the basement be used (as possible classroom space),” he said.
Benson said the operating budget is actually up about $110,000 given the district received a $250,000 deduction in student tuition by sending fewer students to Josiah Bartlett Elementary School and Kennett High School.
“My concern centers around the increase in staff at such a small school,” he said. “I would ask that the school board reconsider or reconfigure some of these positions (nurse, guidance counselor and library/media technician from 40 to 100 percent position) in the budget accordingly. It’s simply too much at this time.”
Benson said Jackson is looking at 12 full-time equivalent employees. The K-6 school has 44 students.
“This is a community that is highly supportive of its school and education, but there are limits,” he said and made a motion to cut the budget by $100,000 with a focus on staffing costs.
“I would urge the board and school leadership to get creative and think outside the JGS bubble, engage the community and our neighbor Bartlett to craft an educational environment that is not all about more money, positions and buildings,” he said.
Resident Sarah Clemons spoke in favor of the motion, saying: “I think it’s wrong for the school budget to go up when our personal budgets are going down due to inflation, higher heating, gasoline and electric costs,” she said, adding that four of the school’s 44 students are children of staff who do not reside in town.
“If you are a teacher, you are allowed to bring your child, the first one for zero cost, the second for $2,500; and we have one tuition student whose family is paying $10,000 while we pay $28,000-plus to educate our children,” she said.
Ann Bennett, a former school board member, praised everyone for their efforts during the pandemic. She said she has been through two additions to the grammar school.
“We are a facility rich in resources,” she said. “I do think that we really need to re-examine our relationship of cooperation with Bartlett School District, which is also experiencing a decline in numbers.
“I do want to ask a specific question about the library/media position,” she said. “Is this required by the state Department of Education? Is it my understanding with the number of students we have in Jackson that it is a 20 percent full-time equivalent position or has that changed?
Richard said schools need to have a media specialist that is state-certified overseeing the program.
“Historically, Jackson has shared that resource with Bartlett,” he said. “It was 100 percent paid for in Bartlett and then 20 percent was paid for out of that 100 percent here in Jackson.” You could only have a library media specialist in Jackson if overseen by a certified person, he said.
Principal Gayle Dembowski said the position is currently open, and Bartlett needed the library media specialist full-time at its school, something it has done with the technology teaching position, which Jackson previously shared at a 40 percent full-time equivalent rate.
Dembowski recommended that to attract someone to the position the two positions should be combined.
Tish Hanlon, a parent of two JGS graduates, a former board member and chair of the Whitney Center for the past 11 years, said: “If you grow your staff, you have to grow the size of your space because every full-time person needs a space to be.”
She added: “The biggest concern for me is the population of the school and all over the valley is clearly declining. A lot has to do with housing and we need to look at that as a town. … This school is so integral to who we are.”
Dr. Angus Badger asked what would happen if the budget were decreased by $100,000.
“That’s a good question,” Dougherty replied. “We would have to dig deep into the budget to see how we’re going to account for that.”
The budget was cut by $100,000 by a close hand vote.
