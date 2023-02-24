By Jeff Leich and Tom Eastman

JACKSON — Drive east through the Jackson Honeymoon Covered Bridge on a sunny winter morning, and you'll come upon a white-steepled mountain village where everywhere the eye can see are people venturing out on the well-groomed trails on cross-country skis and snowshoes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.