By Jeff Leich and Tom Eastman
JACKSON — Drive east through the Jackson Honeymoon Covered Bridge on a sunny winter morning, and you'll come upon a white-steepled mountain village where everywhere the eye can see are people venturing out on the well-groomed trails on cross-country skis and snowshoes.
"People are just excited to get out there and enjoy themselves. At the end of the day, the reward for my staff is to see so many smiling faces," Ellen Chandler, executive director of the non-profit Jackson Ski Touring Center, said earlier this week.
It's been that way since 1972, when the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation was set up by a forward-looking group of local residents.
In celebration of the foundation's 50th, a new exhibit at the Eastern Slope Branch of the New England Ski Museum in North Conway chronicles that history.
A half-century ago, as the exhibit relates, a new interest in physical fitness and awareness of the physical environment, coupled with rising dissatisfaction with costs, crowding and increased urbanity of alpine resorts, fed a new appreciation of cross-country, or Nordic, skiing. Ski shops stocked the "skinny skis," and new cross-country ski venues appeared.
The Jackson Ski Touring Foundation in Jackson, now called Jackson XC, while not the first touring center in the East, became the largest following its incorporation on July 17, 1972, as a non-profit, community-based organization.
In Jackson, which had held cross-country races in the 1930s, Swedish ex-patriate Lars Winquist purchased the Spruce Mountain Lodge — north of Eagle Mountain on Carter Notch Road — in 1946, which included a 1,500-foot rope tow. Winquist advocated use of the tow for practice and technique, then encouraged cross-country skiing on the trails and pastures of the area, comparing skiing exclusively on lift-served slopes to a tennis player playing only against a backboard.
In the winter of 1948, Sel Hannah, raised in Berlin, a hotbed of Nordic skiing thanks to its Scandinavian population, and member of Dartmouth's ski team, wrote a series for Ski News promoting cross-country. Hannah, who was already involved in ski trail design for alpine areas like Cannon and who would become part of the Sno-engineering resort design firm, was already envisioning the structure needed to support cross-country trails in a time when country roads were routinely plowed.
He backed the building of short Nordic trails to encourage their use by novices, and so gradually build support for more elaborate installations. Hannah’s focus on the engineering and infrastructure of cross-country trails became a defining feature of Nordic area operations once the concept became widespread in the 1970s, one that continues today.
As the 1970s dawned in Jackson, multiple strands of support came together for a ski touring project.
The Jack Frost Shop, an alpine ski and clothing shop, had backed the Freeman Frost Race, a cross-country event named for its late founder on Jackson trails. Beginning in the fall of 1971, the Frost Shop and the Sonny Lynch Ski School at Black Mountain collaborated on cross-country lessons and rentals, hiring former Middlebury Nordic racer Avery Caldwell as instructor.
Meanwhile, World War II 10th Mountain Ski Troops veteran Brad Boynton, proprietor of the Wildcat Tavern, across the street from the Jack Frost Shop, sought permission from a handful of landowners to brush out some rudimentary trails from his inn to the loop used for the Freeman Frost races. In the summer of 1971, the small network was expanded with help from Appalachian Mountain Club trail crew.
During the winter of 1972, the Dana Place and Whitneys’ inns cooperated with the Frost shop, Wildcat Tavern, Sonny Lynch ski school and the Jackson Resort Association in a loose collaboration revolving around ski touring.
Toward the end of that winter, the JRA engaged Caldwell to study the feasibility of expanding the trails further. Caldwell’s report stressed the rapid growth of cross-country skiing and collected statistics from ski industry sources.
A Boston advertising firm used by local ski areas estimated there were 1.2 million cross-country skiers in the U.S. by then, up from an estimated 150,000 in 1969.
At the spring 1971 Ski Industries American trade show where ski shops placed their orders with ski wholesalers, 10 distributors showed ski touring equipment. The following year, there were 42. Cross-country ski imports from Scandinavia were climbing at a similarly high rate. Caldwell concluded that a ski touring trail network supported by the businesses of the town and membership fees could be successful and urged moving forward.
“The only significant problem in establishing the program is gaining access across private lands in Jackson,” he pointed out. However, “if past experience is at all germane, this may be no problem at all. Once the program is established, the only significant problem to be contended with are automobile parking and local snowmobile enthusiasm,” Caldwell said.
He had warned in the study that establishing cross-country trails would require the same kind of care and expense as alpine trails, and this would become a recurring theme in Jackson as trail standards evolved.
On June 23, 1972, the JRA’s steering committee on Jackson ski touring held its first meeting at the Wildcat Tavern and voted to form an independent organization, Jackson Ski Touring Foundation Inc. Its purpose would be “the care and provision of ski touring trails in Jackson and to promote the recreational interests of New Hampshire and the Northeastern United States.”
Throughout the summer and fall of 1972, rapid progress was made in preparation for the first season of operation. Landowners were approached for permission for public access to their property, and of the 58 who were asked, 55 signed agreements.
A special use permit from the White Mountain National Forest for use of some Forest Service trails and roads was successfully negotiated. A variety of professionals donated their services to structure the organization; attorney/Wildcat Mountain co-founder Malcolm McLane (father of current U.S. Rep. Annie McLane Kuster) prepared an application for 501(c)(3) non-profit status with the IRS; attorney Arlond Shea worked with the steering committee on the articles of agreement and bylaws; CPA Peter Dunn set up a bookkeeping system; artist Harry Day designed a logo; and renowned local photographer Dick Smith took a series of photographs to be used in marketing.
Financing was through a combination of sales of stock and bonds, with a loan from the White Mountain National Bank. The Jack Frost Shop built a separate Nordic center adjacent to its Jackson shop that served as the headquarters of the foundation, rented it to the organization for $1,000 per year, then donated back the rent payments.
A staff was hired, including Caldwell as executive director and a trail crew that included former U.S. cross-country ski team members Jack Lufkin (1968) and Joe McNulty (1972). By the beginning of the first winter, sufficient trails had been built, overhauled or linked that a network of 75 miles was available. A marketing budget that was large relative to the total budget was overseen by ski area marketing veteran Jacquie Jones.
With so much accomplished before the winter of 1973 in creating an organization and trail network from scratch, it was a somewhat disappointing season due to low snowfall, followed by spring flooding and ice jams that were rough on trails and bridges.
There was some difficulty in introducing the new concept of a ski touring club, with membership donations of 50 cents per day for trail use, since use of touring trails had previously been largely without cost. Nevertheless, an estimated 15,430 skier days were recorded in 105 days of operation from December 1972 to March 1973. The original plan had anticipated a net loss of $21,960 for the first year, and when the books were closed on May 31 the deficit came out nearly 6 percent better at $20,663.
The deficit notwithstanding, it stood for the creation of a 75-mile trail network using the property of 55 separate landowners and the previously untested concept of a community-based cross-country ski touring center.
Some confirmation of Jackson’s successful first season came in an article by ski writer and 10th Mountain veteran Tap Goodenough that surveyed the cross-country centers of New England in the November 1973 issue of Skier. “In my opinion, the Jackson, N.H. Ski Touring Foundation is the best of its kind in New England or perhaps in the country,” Goodenough wrote.
Touring centers at the Trapp Family Lodge, Woodstock Inn, Saddleback, Pleasant Mountain, Waterville Valley, Temple Mountain and at least seven areas operated by Joe Pete Wilson’s North American Nordic Inc. were among the comparable centers that Goodenough considered.
Despite the success of the foundation in a year of low snowfall, friction between the board and executive director was evident by the time planning for the second season was beginning.
At meetings in October 1973, both president Jim Powers and director Caldwell cited "a crisis of confidence."
Pointing to concerns about the trail fee structure, advertising budget and that the “themes, ideals and principles” he outlined in his study were not being implemented, Caldwell resigned on Oct. 10. Powers had also resigned a week earlier, though he stayed on the board. Lufkin was quickly installed as operations manager and assumed preparations for the upcoming winter, while Boynton took over as president.
Jackson’s second season was hampered by an even worse winter for snow, as well as scattered shortages of oil and gasoline resulting from the Yom Kippur War in the Mideast.
For a time in November of 1973, Congress considered introducing gas rationing, prices rose, and there was a general air of crisis. It did not help that the first snows in Jackson came after the December holidays had passed. The foundation operated with a reduced crew and had to let go of their arrangements with their advertising agency. Nevertheless, some snow did come eventually, and when conditions were good, the results exceeded the preceding year.
In 1975 and 1976, Nordic skiing continued its rapid popularity gains, and touring centers opened and expanded all over the Northeast. Both alpine and Nordic ski areas faced headwinds that were new to the ski business, which until the early 1970s had been profitable for most who engaged in it. The low-snow winters of 1973 and 1974, the energy shortages resulting from the volatile Middle East and rising interest rates challenged alpine areas, and while Nordic skiing was a partial remedy for some skiers, an over-expansion of touring centers took place.
As one of the earliest and largest touring centers, Jackson was positioned to survive if not thrive.
In the spring of 1976, Lufkin resigned as executive director, and Thom Perkins was hired to take his place. He inherited a well-established organization with high level of regional awareness thanks to the efforts of the marketing committee, though it was at a low point in terms of its budget.
Perkins would guide the organization for the next 38 years, bringing about continual improvement in trail design and infrastructure, and introducing national and international events requiring a level of organizational complexity and volunteer recruitment that was new to the organization and the town.
The first of the major events held in Jackson was the 1982 Masters Championships, the first time USSA had categorized skiers over 25 into five-year age classes rather than grouping them together. The NCAA championships were held in Jackson in 1984, 1995, 2007 and 2017. Perkins traveled to Oslo, Norway, about 1988 to research putting in a bid for Jackson for a World Cup event but learned that Salt Lake City would be awarded the race as a test of the venue to be used there in the 2002 Winter Games.
Jackson was successful in landing the 5th World Nordic Disabled Championships in 1990, and the event marked the first time a team from the Soviet Union competed in the U.S. outside of the Olympics, at the time that the Soviet Union was nearing its end. Perkins recalled cordial relations with the Soviet team and its coach, Vladimir Klashnikov.
These and other cross-country events raised the visibility of Jackson XC across the region, yet the long-term, nuts-and-bolts work of the organization was largely unseen by the skiers who used the trails.
Maintaining good relations with landowners who provided uncompensated access to the foundation was an ongoing process.
“Most people think skiing is all about the snow,” Perkins told an interviewer in 2014. “It’s about the land. You can have all the snow in the world, but if you’re not allowed to go on it, it’s worthless.”
Equally out of sight and mind for most is the heavy construction work needed to improve trails that began as little more than hiking paths and logging roads in rocky terrain into smooth and graded trails that become skiable with minimal snow cover and are wide enough for modern snow grooming machinery. Homologation for international competition by the International Ski Federation, as Jackson successfully achieved in 2008 on The Wave in collaboration with Nordic trail designer John Morton, had to meet an even higher standard.
The model of a non-profit, community-based cross-country trail network and touring center that was first implemented in Jackson in 1972 was adopted around the country.
Using trail systems on land owned by multiple private individuals was repeated at several locations. Perkins cited the Methow Trails cross-country center in the Methow Valley of Washington and the Kingdom Trails bike trail network in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom as organizations that followed Jackson’s example.
Perkins, who retired in 2014, looked back proudly at what Jackson achieved.
"We took a facility which was in the infancy of cross-country in the United States and built it up to what some consider a world-class facility; my belief all along was that the quality of the skiing was what made it all go. It took a lot of support and work from the town, the board and the staff and it really powered the economy of Jackson in many ways. For me, it always was what's good for the skiers is good for the town and that if we do it right, we will be successful," Perkins said.
JSTF moved from its former Jack Frost Shop location into its quarters at the clubhouse of the Wentworth Golf Course in 1998 after the Snowflake Inn was built on the site of the razed shop.
As Jackson XC embarked on its second half-century in the winter of 2023, at first reminiscent of the low-snow winters of 1973 and 1983, the installation of a snowmaking system on the village trails, modest in scale yet effective in its purpose of ensuring teaching terrain, shows that the organization’s commitment to meeting the challenges of providing cross-country skiing in a warming climate is working.
Chandler said the snowmaking has proven its worth, while celebrating all of the snow the region has received since mid-January (including Thursday's recent bounty).
"Conditions are excellent," she said, "and this snow will make it even better!"
For more information about Jackson XC, go to jacksonxc.org or call (603) 383-9355. For more on the exhibit, go to skimuseum.org or call (603) 733-5044.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.