Jackson NH selectmen 41123

Jackson selectmen decided April 11 to ask certain short-term rental owners for documentation of how many times they rent their property in a year. From left: Selectmen Bob Thompson, Frank DiFruscio and Barbara Campbell. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

JACKSON — The Jackson Board of Selectmen recently decided to require certain short-term rental owners to turn over their logs showing how many times their property has been rented.

STRs are allowed in Jackson with a conditional use permit granted by the selectmen. According to the town, short-term rental units in the rural residential district created after March 12, 2020, are limited by the ordinance to 30 rentals per dwelling unit annually. Those short-term rental units in existence on or before that date and owner occupied STRs are exempted from the 30 rental per year limit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.