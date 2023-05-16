JACKSON — At their May 9 meeting, Jackson selectmen — Frank DiFruscio (chair), Barbara Campbell and Bob Thompson — debated the timing and function of media question periods at their meetings.
The issue came up after a reporter from the Sun began asking questions about short-term rentals and water testing at the old Melloon Dump during public comment.
After several minutes of back and forth, Thompson cut off the discussion.
“So, this is the public comment section (of the meeting),” said Thompson. “It’s not media interview time. When there are questions, I believe they should be dealt with somewhere other than the public comment section.”
Thompson said that he doesn’t think it serves the public to let people to ask questions about topics that aren’t on the agenda because selectmen don’t have time to prepare. He said board members could find the time to answer reporters’ questions outside of the meetings.
“The public meeting is a meeting that the three of us have together in public,” said Thompson. “But that doesn’t make it a group participatory event, in my eyes.”
He suggested selectmen think about adopting Robert’s Rules of Order at their next meeting on May 23. The agenda for last Tuesday’s meeting said comments must be short and the board won’t respond to comments.
After the meeting, Thompson said that if a reporter starts asking questions, other people might ask questions and the meeting could become disorderly. He said if the reporter poses the questions to town staff before the next agenda is set, selectmen have time to prepare thoughtful answers.
DiFruscio asked him how the board should respond to reporters’ questions.
“I don’t think there’s a place in our meeting to respond to a question,” said Thompson. “Our agenda is set, right? So, there’s 156 hours in a week or whatever there is. Any reporters get another 154 hours a week to ask.”
Campbell said communication with the press should go though one channel.
DiFruscio said he was of a different mindset. “I think that it’s important that we answer his question, so the public knows what we do,” said DiFruscio. “If you don’t know about the subject, you say, ‘no comment.’”
DiFruscio pointed to Conway and Ossipee boards of selectmen, which have public comment periods and answer questions from the press. He said reporters don’t often show up at Jackson selectmen’s meetings anyway.
“Some of the questions they asked are important enough, and that’s a way for us, as three of us in one place, to answer,” DiFruscio said.
Thompson said his remarks weren’t intended to be hostile but he places serving the people of Jackson ahead of serving reporters.
“I think you’re serving town residents by answering questions of reporters,” said DiFruscio.
He suggested media questions be added to the agenda, but Thompson disagreed. “I would not support that, but if it gets two votes, then that’s fine,” said Thompson.
DiFruscio told the Sun on May 10 that on May 23 he will propose adding a five-minute question time for the press to the weekly agenda.
“I think it’s incumbent upon us to answer questions, and if we can’t, we’ll get back to you,” said DiFruscio.
