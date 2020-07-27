JACKSON — No one was injured, but the busy roadway was shut down and the sky was filled with black smoke after a recreational vehicle caught fire about a quarter-mile north of the former Dana Place Inn on Route 16 last Saturday afternoon.
The fire, near the White Mountain National Forest’s Rocky Branch trailhead, was reported at 2:54 p.m.
“By the time we got there, it at least 75-80 percent involved,” said Jackson Fire Chief Jay Henry, adding that there were no injuries. “Everybody was out of the vehicle.”
Since the the RV wasn’t salvagable, firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading beyond the road.
“We had some concerns it was going to get into the woods, but it didn’t go very far,” Henry said.
Authorities identified the owners of the RV as Mark and Laurie Lundblad from Albany.
The cause of the fire is unknown. Henry said that there was a driver and the passenger in the RV and that since they were local, someone came and picked them up.
Assisting at the scene were Jackson police officers and members of the Bartlett Fire Department, which brought a tanker truck that provided water to douse the flames.
Henry said Route 16 was closed for about 20 minutes, but southbound traffic was backed up for miles at the stoplight installed at the Jackson Village bridge, which is undergoing repairs by the N.H. Department of Transportation near the Wentworth Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.