JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department has been approved to participate in a statewide program designed to regularly test first responders for COVID-19 in order to ensure they are virus-free while performing their duties.
The First Responder Optional Surveillance Testing program — or FROST — is a voluntary program for police, fire and EMS agencies that want to proactively monitor the health of their staff.
According to Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley, "To qualify, you had to agree to report all results to New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, and at a minimum, test 100 percent of the department members each month."
value public safety and service to others. By participating in this initiative we can continue to protect the community and make sure the officers and staff are healthy as well. We are able to perform our own tests because of our continued efforts in emergency medical care, which serves as an adjunct to our law enforcement role.”
He said that since the department had previously obtained a laboratory waiver from the U.S. Department of Health to perform some clinical health tests in the field, and have licensed EMTs on staff, it was approved to receive and deploy the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test immediately.
“These antigen-based tests will give us immediate feedback on officer’s health and fitness for duty, even in the absence of symptoms,” Perley said. “This allows us to continue to provide essential services as the pandemic grows even more dangerous.”
Perley added: “We will continue to use all the ‘best practices’ on and off the job to help ‘stop the spread,’ and make sure that when you call for help, we are ready.”
On Oct. 29, DHHS Secretary Lori Shibinette explained the program at a news conference in Concord.
“We had outfitted the community testing sites with those BinaxNOW cards to do symptomatic testing,” she said. “With additional federal guidance, they did tell us that we were able to use them in a screening program.”
She said they would be coordinating the First Responder Optional Screening Test Program “through our EMS Bureau at Homeland Security. And the fire, police and EMS that have CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) certificates will be able to do monthly tests with the BinaxNOW cards.”
Ben Vihstadt, spokesman for the governor, told the Sun on Monday that 48 responder agencies are participating in FROST.
“We’re in the process of doing training,” Shibinette said.
