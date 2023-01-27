JACKSON — Brandon Mitchell, 21, accused of murdering 23-year-old Esmae Doucette of Jackson, is scheduled to go to trial in January of 2024.
Mitchell’s case was the subject of a County Superior Court status conference conducted over Webex. Mitchell, who has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently incarcerated at the Carroll County Jail, said nothing during the hearing.
Jackson police responded on Nov. 30, 2022, to a report of a gunshot injury at the Dana Place Apartments on Route 16 north of Jackson Village. The initial investigation showed a woman later identified as Doucette was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Aid was rendered at the scene. She was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She died on Dec. 2.
Investigation by Jackson police, Carroll County Attorney’s Office, New Hampshire State Police and the State Attorney General’s Office resulted in Mitchell’s arrest.
Police termed it a case of domestic violence. Mitchell is alleged to recklessly causing Doucette’s “death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” by shooting her with a firearm.
Representing Mitchell at Friday’s hearing was John Brewsaw of Friedman & Bresaw of Meredit. Appearing for the prosecution was Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase.
Bresaw said regarding trial dates, “my suggestion would be January of 2024,” though he said they are still waiting for indictments. Chase replied that indictments are due March 5.
Part of the reason the trial would be held in January as opposed to late 2023 is that Bresaw’s firm has other homicide cases it is dealing with.
Attorri agreed to a January 2024 trial and asked that Mitchell file a waiver of speedy trial. Attorri said specific trial dates would be made over the summer.
Regarding the length of the trial. Chase suggested two weeks should be reserved for jury selection and trial.
“That’s longer than I would have estimated myself based on what little I know about the case,” said Attorri, who thought it might take five days. Chase replied that the trial would take less than two weeks but he didn’t want to underestimate the length.
