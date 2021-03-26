JACKSON — What’s in a name? Apparently, a lot.
Jerry Dougherty III, a resident of Jackson since 1975, would like to see the town renamed — for a different Jackson.
As proposed under Warrant Article 10, to be acted on at the May 15 annual town meeting, the town would no longer be named for Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, whose face is on the $20 bill. (An effort to replace Jackson on the bill with American abolitionist Harriet Tubman has reportedly been revived by the Biden administration.)
If voters pass Article 10, the town would trade Andrew Jackson as its namesake for 19th century White Mountains geologist Charles T. Jackson.
Dougherty, 74, a former planning board chair and past zoning board of adjustment member, submitted his proposal to selectmen Oct. 11. It was tabled until their Oct. 27 meeting, at which time Selectman Barbara Campbell moved to have the namesake change placed on the warrant. The motion was seconded by Selectman John Allen and it passed with chair Richard Bennett casting the third vote.
Dougherty wants townspeople to ask themselves whether they believe the town should be named after a president who was a slave owner and whose actions resulted in the death of 15,000 indigenous people on the “Trail of Tears” during their relocation from the Southeastern United States to the West, beginning in the 1830s.
“In researching Andrew Jackson, there were quite a few things that I found troubling,” Dougherty, co-owner with his wife and son of Jerry’s Furniture in Intervale, told the Sun on Thursday.
“I just felt our town should not be named after such a man as Andrew Jackson — particularly when we have another Jackson (C.T. Jackson) with ties to (the town of) Jackson.”
He said he has discussed the idea with other town residents informally, first broaching it when he worked the polls at the September primary and again during the general election in November.
He is looking forward to discussing the proposal during the business portion of town meeting May 15.
Asked to comment on whether he feels his move is part of the “Cancel Culture” debate that has dominated political discussions — regarding taking down Confederate statues and those of former presidents such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson who owned slaves — Doughtery said the dialogue engendered by the Black Lives Matter movement bears airing in the public.
“I am not trying to cancel anything or anyone’s right to speak. I am saying as a town, how do we feel about our town being named after someone like Andrew Jackson?” said Dougherty.
As for the debate about Confederate figures, he sees the discussion in simple terms.
“You can say the Civil War was about states' rights but the issue was slavery — and to glorify people who were trying to overthrow the government to try and keep slavery is inappropriate,” said Dougherty.
According to Dougherty’s research, Mount Jackson in the Presidential Range was named in 1848 for C.T. Jackson by Dartmouth College botanist William Oakes while he and geologist Frederick Huntington were on an expedition together.
C.T. Jackson was born in Plymouth, Mass., and graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1829. In 1836, he was named Maine state geologist and in 1839 the state geologist in New Hampshire.
In 1840, he “discovered a tiny vein of tin ore in Jackson — the first tin found in the United States," Dougherty said.
In 1844, C.T. Jackson wrote that although veins in Europe were wider, "‘there are none where the ore is richer than that found in Jackson."
If voters agree with Dougherty, this would not be Jackson’s first name change. The town was called Adams after President John Adams when it was incorporated Dec. 4, 1800. The name was changed in 1829 to honor President Jackson during his first term.
Dougherty says he has no idea whether his warrant article will be approved by voters.
“I am hopeful,” he said. “But if it fails, I in no way will cast any aspersions on the town.”
Other articles to be acted on at the Whitney Community Center (meeting to be held outdoors) at 10 a.m. on May 15 include one for $15,000 to put a roof over the town clerk walk-up window at the back of the town office; an ordinance to regulate fireworks within the town; and selectmen’s recommended operating budget of $2,374,832.
For more, go to jacksonnh.org or call (603) 383-4223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.