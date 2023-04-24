CONWAY — A recount Monday confirmed the April 11 results that had political newcomer Ryan Shepard defeating incumbent selectman David Weathers, who had held the seat for the past 22 years.
During the recent town election, two seats were up for grabs on the selectmen’s board. When votes were counted April 11, top vote-getter was Selectman Mary Carey Seavey with 840 votes, followed by Shepard with 722. Weathers got 678 votes, and challenger Tom Reed, 578.
Weathers requested the recount, after which the results were Seavey still having 840 votes, Shepard with 720, Weathers with 675, and Reed still with 578.
On Monday, the board of recount was assembled at town hall. It comprised Town Moderator Chris Meier and Town Clerk Louise Inkell, plus “assistants” whom Meier appointed consisting of former moderator Deb Fauver, Selectman John Colbath, Assistant Emergency Coordinator Linda Burns, School Moderator Doug Burnell, plus Joan Ames, Kris Cluff and Nick Spaltro.
Meier said he thought the recount, which began at 9 a.m. and ended around 2 p.m., went well.
“It showed that the (vote-counting) machines and everybody at the election did a good job and counted fairly accurately,” said Meier.
“It looks like Shepard and Weathers both lost votes to misreads by the machine. Shepard lost two votes, and Weathers lost three votes,” Meier said.
Meier said there were three votes where the board of recount had to determine voter intent. He said the board’s determinations were unanimous.
“It was fairly clear once you looked at it what the voter’s intent was,” he said.
Weathers watched from the gallery, and John Dion was an observer for Seavey. There were no observers for Shepard or Reed.
Asked for a comment, Shepard told the Sun by phone, “I’m looking forward to serving the town of Conway.”
Prior to leaving, Weathers thanked the board of recount for their work.
During the selectmen’s meeting of April 18, Weathers explained his rationale for requesting the recount:
“I think I’ve been there for almost every single election,” said Weathers, “and when they start the machines up for the tally, it takes five to 10 minutes and we have a printout. This year, it was over an hour before we started getting directions. And a number of people that were there assisting had the same query or look on their face saying, ‘Why so long, what’s the confusion?’
“And (town moderator) Chris Meier had the ticker tapes in front of him, and he was going back and forth by himself, trying to tabulate the machine. (Town Clerk) Louise (Inkell) said it was a different procedure this year. And I’m hoping that as a result of the recount, (it) will show the accuracy, that maybe something can be done differently. That’s my main reason for the recount. If the numbers don’t change, that’s where the voters are.”
Last week, the Sun asked Meier and Inkell about the delay in reporting the votes on election night.
Inkell referred a reporter to the state law on voting rules, RSA 656:42, which was updated in 2022 to allow for hand counts on ballots where the voters voted for too many candidates.
Essentially, the law says that when a voting machine senses there are too many votes in a race, the ballot is returned to the voter who then has to put it in an “auxiliary compartment” to be hand counted later.
“From my perspective, the delay in announcement came because we had two tapes that I needed to add together; we had a large number of (warrant) articles; and we had a sufficient number of hand count ballots that the selectmen‘s race was within the margin of hand count ballots, so I waited until the hand count ballots were counted to announce,” said Meier, adding he ran two voting machines, one accepting town ballots and one for school ballots to prevent the lines from backing up.
On Monday, the board of recount divided the ballots into stacks of 50. Then the stacks of 50 were distributed to the teams. One person read off the votes on the ballot and another person tallied selected candidates as well as ballots where a voter chose fewer than two candidates instead of two; more than two; or whose intent wasn’t obvious.
If voter intent wasn’t clear or a ballot was challenged by an observer, the ballot was then reviewed by the board of recount.
The recount found out of 1,628 total ballots, there were 10 overvotes, 422 undervotes, (for example voting for only one selectman), 11 write-ins and no votes where intent could not be determined.
Anyone aggrieved by the board of recount’s decision may appeal it to the Carroll County Superior Court within five days of the recount.
Selectmen meet next May 2. Last week, Town Manager John Eastman said the official winner could be sworn in May 2.
