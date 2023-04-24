CONWAY — A recount Monday confirmed the April 11 results that had political newcomer Ryan Shepard defeating incumbent selectman David Weathers, who had held the seat for the past 22 years.

During the recent town election, two seats were up for grabs on the selectmen’s board. When votes were counted April 11, top vote-getter was Selectman Mary Carey Seavey with 840 votes, followed by Shepard with 722. Weathers got 678 votes, and challenger Tom Reed, 578.

