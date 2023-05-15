SARGENT'S PURCHASE — On Saturday, May 12, at approximately 4:20 p.m., N.H. Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker with a lower leg injury on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail via a 911 call from the hiker’s companion. The hiker was at a location above Gem Pool, approximately 1.6 miles from the Cog Railway Base Station parking lot.

The hiker stated that she was unable to hike down under her own power, so a rescue response was initiated.

