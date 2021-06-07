ALBANY — On Sunday at 12:45 p.m., a Fish and Game conservation officer responded to a call for assistance on Mount Chocorua in Albany.
John O’Donnell, 61, of Lincoln and his wife had hiked the Champney Falls trail to the summit of Mount Chocorua. Shortly after departing from the summit, O’Donnell fell and hit his head on a tree.
His wife called 911 requesting assistance. Conservation officers hiked to their location and were able to assist him down the trail to the parking area. O’Donnell and his wife arrived at the trailhead parking area at 4:15 p.m. O’Donnell was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway by his wife for evaluation and treatment.
According to Fish and Game, the incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to plan appropriately when hiking. When hiking in the mountains, always carry appropriate equipment for unexpected situations and be prepared to spend the night if necessary. Having appropriate gear aides in safety.
Go to hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.