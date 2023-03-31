CONWAY — Change is inevitable, even when it comes to the 50-center kind.
Faced with inflationary factors, Greg Fizzle, head poobah at local radio station WMWV 93.-5 FM, announced that effective April 1, the tradition of rating the weather each day on “The Morning Weather Show” is going to see an increase.
“Instead of the time-honored tradition of rating each day in nickel increments from a low rating of 5 cents to a top rating of 50 cents for a top-of-the-charts beautiful sunny day — hence the local vernacular of calling a bluebird day a ’50-Centah’ — we have had to adjust the scale due to inflation," Fizzle said.
"So from now on (or at least until the nation gets a grip on inflation) we’re going to tip the scales, rating everything in $5 increments. Henceforth, a rating of $5 is for a really crappy day (like we had so many of earlier this winter before the snows finally came), and a perfect day will now get a rating of $50,” said Fizzle, who bought the station in 2001 with his dad, Ron.
The daily rating was started more than 50 years ago by late AMC huts manager and weather geek Joe Dodge and late former station co-owner Joan Sherman in conjunction with White Mountain National Bank to encourage listeners to set aside each day’s rating into a piggy bank, with savers urged to give their accumulated savings at the end of the year to a local charity of their choice.
It has stood the test of inflation all these years — until now.
“I know we’re breaking the bank and bucking local tradition, but unless Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve can get a handle on this inflation, we’ve had to make this move,” said Fizzle, who admitted that the new vernacular of a “50 Dollar Day” will take some getting used to and that it doesn’t quite roll off the tongue as easily as a “Fifty Centah” but again, that’s change — and no small amount of coins at that.
When informed of the pending change, local mostly cooperative weather observer Ed Benflyingon — known to friends as "Ed Nickleoff" because of his daily ratings responsibilities — said it will take some getting used to.
"If 50 cents was good enough for Joe Dodge and then his successor, Briggs Bunker, it was good enough for me, but what are you gonna do? This inflation has really gone through the roof," said Benflyingon.
