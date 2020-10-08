AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that starting Oct. 13, restaurant seating may expand.
In April, Mills issued her Plan to Restart Maine’s Economy to gradually ease restrictions on some businesses and activities while also implementing protective protocols, along with broader additional health and safety measures, to protect Maine people. Since then, Maine has reopened the vast majority of its economy while maintaining one of the lowest national rates of COVID-19 transmission. Stage 4 lifts some restrictions and allows all businesses and activities to resume with safety precautions.
With cold weather months approaching, indoor seating may increase to 50 percent capacity of permitted occupancy, or 100 people — whichever is less — with public health measures outlined in COVID-19 Prevention Checklists maintained, such as enhanced cleaning practices and physical distancing.
Mills' executive order also strengthened the state's face covering mandate by requiring a broader set of entities, such as private schools and municipal buildings, ensure that people in their buildings adhere to this health measure.
The order also expands the scope of the enforcement statewide, rather than in just Maine’s coastal counties and more populous cities.
The progression into Stage 4 of the Plan to Restart Maine’s Economy comes as Maine, adjusted for population, continues to lead the nation on key metrics for COVID-19 response, including having the lowest hospitalizations, second lowest new cases and fourth-lowest deaths.
“With winter weather approaching, we must support businesses across the state as outdoor service becomes less viable and people move inside. This expanded capacity, along with continued health and safety precautions, is a prudent step forward that balances public health and economic health,” said Mills. “These adjustments, however, should not lure us into a false sense of security. This virus is still very much with us all across the state and wearing a face covering, staying 6 feet apart, avoiding large gatherings and washing our hands often is key to keeping Maine schools and businesses open and keeping Maine people healthy.”
Beginning Oct. 13, businesses and organizations that serve people through seated activities — such as indoor dining, religious gatherings and movie theaters — will be permitted to operate at 50 percent of their capacity, with a maximum of 100 people.
To arrive at this adjustment, the Administration worked closely with the Portland Regional, Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan, and Bangor Region Chambers of Commerce, as well as the Visit Portland and Visit Bangor Regional Convention and Visitor Bureaus. The Chambers worked with their restaurant member teams to solicit feedback, of which the primary ask was to be able to operate at 50 percent capacity.
For non-seated indoor activities, such as physical activity in gyms, the limit remains at 50 people. The outdoor gathering limit remains at 100 people. Retailers remain subject to the occupancy limit of five people per 1,000 square feet of shopping space.
Stage 4 also anticipates a reopening date for indoor service for bars and tasting rooms of Nov. 2. To reopen for indoor service, these establishments must abide by the newly posted COVID-19 Prevention Checklist for seated food and drink service, which is an update to the restaurant checklist.
Businesses that violate the governor’s executive orders are subject to enforcement, including possible fines and loss of licenses. To date, state officials have issued fines — in one instance nearly $20,000 — and more than two dozen imminent health hazard warnings to organizations that have not abided by the health and safety measures meant to protect their employees, customers and clients.
